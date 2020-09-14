Accessibility Links

Join RadioTimes.com for live Q&A with Katherine Ryan, star of Netflix’s The Duchess

Clara Amfo will host the exclusive event with Ryan, writer and star of the sitcom.

The Duchess

Binge-watched Netflix’s new hit comedy The Duchess and got a burning question for its creator, writer and star? Well, now’s your chance to ask it, as RadioTimes.com hosts a live Q&A with Katherine Ryan.

TV presenter and radio host Clara Amfo will be quizzing Katherine on what it took to put The Duchess together from 9pm on Thursday (17th September) – with the event being live-streamed to our official Facebook page.

As if all that weren’t exciting enough, Katherine will be answering *your* questions – ahead of the event, RadioTimes.com is taking suggestions for fan questions and Clara will put the very best to her on the night.

To submit a question, just tweet us at @RadioTimes using the hashtag #AskKatherine– now’s your chance to get the inside scoop and quiz the talent behind some of Netflix’s biggest new hits!

If you aren’t able to tune in to the event live, our Duchess Q&A with Katherine Ryan and Clara Amfo will also be available to watch back on our Facebook page after the event.

Launched on Netflix on 11th September, The Duchess stars Katherine Ryan as Katherine, who’s juggling a career, caring for her young daughter and a relationship with her current partner, all while contemplating whether to have another baby with her ex-boyfriend.

Ryan previously revealed to RadioTimes.com that she came up with three different endings for The Duchess before landing on the final resolution. Expect more trivia tidbits like that during our Q&A…

RadioTimes.com’s The Duchess live Q&A with Katherine Ryan – hosted by Clara Amfo – begins at 9pm BST on Thursday, 17th September – watch live on our official Facebook page

