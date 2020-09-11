When is Gogglebox back on? Series 16 release date and cast revealed
Everything you need to know about the much-loved Channel 4 show as it returns for a sixteenth series - oh, that's a lot of TV watching!
Gogglebox has become one of the UK’s most loved shows, with “Britain’s sharpest armchair critics” constantly entertaining us with their unique takes on the week’s best telly.
And viewers will get to see more from our fave families, as the show returns for series 16.
Filming for the series, narrated by The Royle Family’s Craig Cash, has already commenced, with Jenny, Lee and co. confirmed to return.
So it won’t be long now before we see the show back on air, as episodes air soon after filming to keep the content fresh.
So when is it on? And who are the cast? Here’s everything you need to know about the sixteenth series.
When is Gogglebox back on TV?
The 16th series will kick off on Channel 4 on Friday 11th September 2020 at 9pm.
Gogglebox creator Tania Alexander announced the news on Twitter at the end of August, as she revealing filming was all set to get underway.
At the time, she said filming would get started in a week’s time, with popular stars Jenny and Lee also sharing the news via their Instagram account.
Oi! Oi! Gogglers the gang are BACK filming #gogglebox ???? ???? ???? ???? one week from today! See you ALL on Sept 11th ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EjzdCmvpJC
— Tania Alexander (@Tanialalexander) August 28, 2020
Channel 4 had earlier confirmed that Gogglebox would return with a brand new series, consisting of 15 episodes, in September.
What is Gogglebox about?
Gogglebox is a reality series that sees a number of families or groups of friends across the UK watch and commentate on the various shows seen on TV that week.
The series, now narrated by Craig Cash, has been airing on Channel 4 since 2013 and has won various awards, including a BAFTA TV Award for Reality and Constructed Factual Programme.
Gogglebox cast
The line-up for the upcoming series has not yet been officially announced but a few cast members from previous seasons have hinted their return to the Gogglebox sofa.
Sid Siddiqui, of the Siddiqui family, told his Twitter followers at the end of the last series that he’d be seeing viewers again in September, while popular duo Lee and Jenny also said that they’d be back on screens in the autumn.
Empty couch folks ???????????? but its still #Gogglebox Friday ????who’s going to watch the best bits of series 15 its on tonight @C4Gogglebox 9pm so we can all reminisce together laugh,cry that’s Gogglebox for you ???????? enjoy Goggleboxers see you all in September much love JAL ????????xx pic.twitter.com/nk9O4MDuL4
— Lee And Jenny (@leegogglebox) May 29, 2020
Gogglebox series 16 starts Friday 11th September at 9pm. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.