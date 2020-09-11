When is BBC sitcom Ghosts back for series 2?

BBC One sitcom Ghosts is returning for a second series, as young couple Mike and Alison continue to cope with the challenge of refurbishing a grand old mansion infested with ghosts.

The hit series comes courtesy of the comedy troupe behind Horrible Histories and Yonderland, delivering some charming gags and characters that are fun for the whole family.

Series two sees Alison exhibit greater control over her ability to see the dead, as she has attempts to master the juggling act of keeping each of her distinct ghouls happy.

Expect to see plenty more of prudish Lady Fanny Button, failed poet Thomas Thorne, adorable Georgian noblewoman Kitty and the rest of the undead gang, as secrets from their past finally come to light.

Here’s what we know so far about series two.

When is Ghosts back on TV?

CONFIRMED: Ghosts series two will begin on Monday 21st September at 8.30pm on BBC One, and will be available on BBC iPlayer as a box set from that date too.

Filming began in January 2020 and continued right up until mid-March, just a few days before the UK went into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Co-star Jim Howick announced that they were able to complete filming on series two of Ghosts, scraping ‘over the line’ just in time as many sets are shut down around them.

An emotional wrap on Ghosts 2. So much uncertainty for our lovely and dedicated crew. We were so lucky to get over the line and we owe that to them. Can’t wait for you to see it. #BBCGhosts — Jim Howick (@JimHowick) March 17, 2020

Will there be more episodes of Ghosts?

Yes – the show has been recommissioned for series two and three.

“We are DEAD excited to be returning to BBC One for a second series of Ghosts,” creators Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond said in a statement.

“We could not have asked for a more enthusiastic response to the show, and can’t wait to get haunting Button House once again. We’d like to thank Charlotte, Kiell, Lolly, Katy and our fantastic crew for helping us realise such a hugely ambitious project.

“And thanks also to everyone at Monumental and the BBC for their tireless support of what is clearly a ridiculous idea. We are already hard at work on stories for series two, and can’t wait to share them with you.”

Delighted to confirm that #BBCGhosts has indeed been recommissioned for a second AND third series. Huge thanks to Charlotte Moore and all at @BBCOne & BBC Comedy for believing in #Ghosts (so to speak). We can’t wait to get haunting again. — Laurence Rickard (@Lazbotron) October 8, 2019

Of course, bringing Ghosts back for a third series in our current health crisis could be challenging, given that so many scenes involve the spectres crowding around their living friends.

As a result, filming probably won’t get underway until infection rates are somewhat more manageable, with a start date sometime next year looking possible.

Who’s in the cast of Ghosts?

Ritchie, best known for roles in Call the Midwife and Fresh Meat, and Smith-Bynoe (Stath Lets Flats, Enterprice) lead the show as (alive and well) couple Alison and Mike.

Katy Wix (The Windsors, Not Going Out), Lolly Adefope ( This Time with Alan Partridge) and Horrible Histories regulars Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond play the ghosts haunting Alison and Mike’s new home.

What’s Ghosts about?

The series sees young couple Alison and Mike warring against a collection of ghosts from various periods in history for the right to occupy country pile Button Hall.

“Cash-strapped Alison and Mike think their dreams have come true when they inherit a grand country house, unaware that it’s falling apart and teeming with the ghosts of former inhabitants,” reads the official synopsis.

“The ghosts must act immediately to prevent the new owners’ plans to turn the house into a hotel. After their attempts to haunt them away fail miserably, Julian summons all of his telekinetic powers to push Alison out of a window.

“After settling back into their old life / death, the ghosts can’t believe it when the ‘livins’ return. Mike has financially shackled them to the mansion, and Alison can now see the ghosts.”

In series two, “Alison and Mike are trying to find a semi-harmonious routine with the ghostly housemates of Button House. The ghosts have found a way to make their new situation work for them, while the couple are working toward a new money-making venture to fund their perpetual renovations.”

Is Ghosts too scary or rude for children?

While the cast may still be best-known for the brilliant family friendly Horrible Histories, Ghosts is going out at the post-watershed time of 9.30pm.

The comedy is more grown-up, but the cast think there is still plenty to enjoy for kids who want to stay up late or sneakily watch on iPlayer.

“We initially thought we’d do something that was adult, and then we were persuaded, probably rightly, to keep it fairly family-friendly,” Mat Baynton said during a screening at the BFI & Radio Times TV Festival.

However, this being a comedy about Ghosts, there is the odd creepy scene to go with the screams of laughter.

“It was going possibly to be pre-watershed, and the reason it couldn’t be was the scary stuff,” Baynton says. “But we haven’t written lots of effin’ and jeffin’!”

Is there a trailer for Ghosts?

Not for series two, but here’s the trailer for series one which introduces us to Alison and Mike, and the ghosts aiming to scare them out of the house…

Ghosts returns to BBC One in September. If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.