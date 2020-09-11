Britain’s Got Talent 2020 guide | Full list of acts as semi finals continue

Britain’s Got Talent is thankfully back on our screens and the ongoing semi-finals are bringing out some amazing performances.

We had to wait a couple of months for the semis but they’ve been well worth it.

A whopping 40 acts made it through to the semi finals including five Golden Buzzer stars – but who will get through to the final in a couple of weeks?

Here’s your handy guide to Britain’s Got Talent as we get so close to that all-important final.

Who is through to the Britain’s Got Talent semi finals?

We have been keeping you up to date with this year’s lucky Golden Buzzer acts, selected by the judges and Ant and Dec. We have now seen all of this year’s Golden Buzzer acts and there are some brilliant choices, all of which were overcome with emotion when the golden glitter fell!

David often picks an act that makes everyone else put their heads in their hands, mainly to annoy Simon. However this year he made an inspired choice in the very first week, after a hugely emotional performance from Sign Along With Us. And for once his fellow judges agreed with his decision.

In week two of the auditions, Ant and Dec rushed on to stage to press theirs for Jon Courtenay. The Chorley comedian won over the nation’s hearts with a song about his life, and the audience were thrilled to see him get the big break he had been waiting for.

Simon Cowell made his pick in week three of the auditions. True to form, he decided to back a music act, and this year he went with superstar singer, Faith Ifil. The youngster performed an incredible version of Tina Turner’s Proud Mary and Simon couldn’t wait to press his buzzer for the hopeful. No bad thing to have Simon on your side if you want a career in music, well done Faith.

Amanda Holden pressed her Golden Buzzer in week four, for mother and daughter singing duo Honey and Sammy. The pair won Amanda over with their close bond and their rendition of the Freya Ridings song Lost Without You, although was forced to defend her choice when some viewers felt they weren’t really good enough for such an accolade.

Finally, Alesha Dixon’s hit the golden buzzer for stand-up comedian Nabil Abdulrashid. A dad of two from Croydon, Nabil made the whole audience laugh with stories about his religion and the prejudices he has faced in life. David, who always backs comedians, was impressed, but it was Alesha who was blown away by the performance.

BGT recently released a list of the 40 acts through to the semi-finals, Here are all the acts through to the semi-finals:

Golden buzzer acts

Fayth Ifil

Honey and Sammy

Jon Courtenay

Nabil Abdulrashid

Sign Along with Us

Semi-finalists

Aaron and Jasmine

Aidan McCann

Amanda and Miracle

Belinda Davids

Beth Porch

Bhim Niroula

Billy and Chantelle

Chinike! Junior Orchestra

Class Dynamix

Crissy Lee

Damien O’Brien

Dario Grappeggia

Ember Trio

Hakan Berg

Imen Siar

James and Dylan Piper

James Stott

Jasper Cherry

Katherine and Joe O’Malley

Kevin Quantum

Magical Bones

Myra Dubois

Papi Flex

Shalom Chorale

Sirine Jahangir

Soldiers of Swing

SOS From the Kids

Steve Royle – THROUGH TO FINAL AS JUDGES’ CHOICE

The Coven

Urban Turtles

Wesley Williams

X1X Crew

Yakub

When will the Britain’s Got Talent 2020 live shows and finale happen?

The first Britain’s Got Talent semi-final show will kick off on ITV on Saturday September 5th at 8pm.

Eight acts will perform in each semi-final, with two finalists selected by the judges and the votes of viewers.

ITV has confirmed that the semi-finals will take place over five, nail-biting – and pre-recorded – episodes before the grand final which will take place live in October.

The series was halted on account of the coronavirus pandemic, meaning they couldn’t air their live semi finals and finals.

However, the show’s bosses were doing their best to get the show back on air safely, given auditions took place months ago.

Britain’s Got Talent hasn’t been the only show to be affected by the pandemic, as the same happened for The Voice final, which still hasn’t had an air date confirmed either.

Amanda Holden gave a little bit of the game away earlier in the year when she suggested a date has been “pencilled in her diary” for the show’s return.

“All of the judges have been given a date to hold in early Autumn to see if it works live. We would never do it without an audience because we’ve always said the British public is the fifth judge. It would be no fun without them!” she said.

How will Britain’s Got Talent’s final week be different?

Many of the biggest shows in the United Kingdom have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic – and Britain’s Got Talent is no different.

Producers are hoping for the show to feel as normal as possible, but due to the current circumstances, changes are inevitable.

For starters, the usual packed studio audience simply isn’t possible right now, as social distancing guidelines remain an important safety measure in the fight against coronavirus.

As a result, it appears that BGT will trial a virtual audience, according to judge Alesha Dixon, but it’s unclear at this point what format that will take.

The semi-finals – which usually go out live, across a week – will now be pre-recorded due to social distancing guidelines.

Head judge Simon Cowell had initially been expected to appear via video link, due to travel restrictions and an existing commitment to US version America’s Got Talent.

However, since then, he has been involved in a serious bike crash, landing him with a broken back that demanded emergency surgery to treat and a great deal of recovery time.

The media mogul has now asked Diversity’s Ashley Banjo to step in for him on the show.

Banjo recently shared a photo from the BGT studio, as he wished his boss a quick recovery.

Alongside a photo of him and his baby son Micah Grace, the professional dancer wrote: “Funny what can change in a year – Let alone in a lifetime… @simoncowell get well soon boss man, I’ve got you until then ???????? From contestant to judge… The journey continues ???????? #bgt#wearediversity”

Previously, Amanda Holden suggested BGT wouldn’t go ahead without a live studio audience, but according to new reports, bosses are looking at the possibility of filming with a closed set, much like the Premier League.

A source previously told The Sun bosses are prepared to crown a winner without an audience, telling them: “If guidelines change and they can get in a crowd using social distancing, they’ll consider it. But for the moment, the only people present will be a small crew and the judges, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams.”

And in August 2020, Alesha Dixon revealed on This Morning that there could be a virtual audience for the live shows – although it remains to be seen exactly what this would look like, with different possibilities including a large selection of fans from across the country or a smaller group of Gogglebox-style commentators.

As for whether it would work, we’re feeling pretty confident viewers would flock to watch the finale, given the disruption we’ve already had, and the success of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway which was filmed without an audience, too.

We know it will air Saturday nights in Autumn, as opposed to over the course of one week.

Who are the presenters on Britain’s Got Talent?

Britain’s favourite double act Ant & Dec are back to present the show this year. The presenters, who have hosted the talent competition since its debut in 2007, are also known for being the faces of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! and Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

This series is Anthony McPartlin’s second year back on Britain’s Got Talent after he stepped away from his TV commitments in 2018. Declan Donnelly hosted the live shows of the twelfth series by himself and received widespread praise for how he handled the solo gig.

Who won the last series of Britain’s Got Talent?

Chelsea Pensioner Colin Thackery won the 2019 series of the reality competition with his singing skills. The 89-year-old became the oldest ever winner of BGT and has since released an album, as well as taking up his prize to sing at the Royal Variety Performance.

Magician Ben Hart came in third place on the thirteenth series and mentalist X, also known as Marc Spelmann, came in second.

Other famous BGT winners include opera singer Paul Potts, dance act Diversity and doggy dancing duo Ashley and Pudsey.

Who are the judges on Britain’s Got Talent?

ITV

Music mogul Simon Cowell, actress Amanda Holden, singer Alesha Dixon, comedian David Walliams have returned to the BGT judging panel for another year of shocking, surprising and stellar auditions. There haven’t been many changes to this panel in recent years and the general consensus is that it works nicely with this line-up.

Amanda Holden, who has been a judge on the show since 2007, reportedly signed a £3 million deal to continue on BGT for another three years at the beginning of this year.