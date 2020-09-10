Married at First Sight Australia fans’ relief as Carly finally realises Justin just isn’t into her

The latest dinner party on Married at First Sight Australia season five promised to be sparky and when the fuse was lit Dean, Troy and, especially, Justin were sitting on powder kegs.

Charlene Perera was furious that during the boys’ night some of the husbands had been discussing which of the other wives they fancied – or who fancied them – and the wife-swapping chat triggered an explosive encounter.

While Dean Wells wore most of it early on, millionaire Justin Fischer came off worst.

Earlier, it looked as if it was going to be an entire pile-on with Dean and the other catalysts of the wife-swapping conversation, Justin and Troy, would emerge unscathed.

Honestly I'm disappointed with all the men at that table. And Justin came out unscathed #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — ????ʙᴀʙʏ ɢɪʀʟ???? (@danifromtherock) September 10, 2020

Spoke too soon! Troy was skewered by Sarah Roza after it emerged he’d been discussing his mother-in-law at the boys’ night. If looks could kill, wife Ashley would be serving multiple life sentences.

What is actually wrong with Troy? His parents were so nice…how did he…become himself?! #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Roberta Goncalves (@peachcrumble23) September 10, 2020

Justin didn’t emerge unscathed at all. In fact, his lack of fight and weak response to Carly’s rage inspired a tsunami of criticism on social media.

Hopefully Carly finally sees that Justin doesn't actually care about her at all. If he had even a tiny bit of feelings about her he would have made better efforts so far in the relationship.#MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Yoyo ♀ ???????????????? (@YoyoS29) September 10, 2020

“I didn’t sign up for this,” he said. Actually, you did.

But didn't you sign up for this Justin? Immature child #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Mari (@marilivetweets) September 10, 2020

Carly had clearly had enough. As she spat at him she wasn’t wasting any more time, Twitter lit up with a chorus of “Finally!”

Oh Carly. Let it go. Flogging a dead horse at this stage with Justin and it’s just silly #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Supreme D ???????????????? (@SupremeD14) September 10, 2020

“How many times do you want him to tell you he doesn’t want you?”

Carly how many times do you want him to tell you he doesn't want you? #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Dee (@ElizaDee) September 10, 2020

But there were some viewers ready to defend the ice-cream machine magnate. “He’s a simple creature and he hates conflict. Leave him alone.” said one.

Tbh…i understand Justin. Men hate naggy, whiny women. He's a simple creature and he hates conflict. Leave him alone. #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Sarah Hardy (@madtulip) September 10, 2020

It’s impossible to see them lasting beyond the next commitment ceremony.

Meanwhile, Dean had been typically evasive, telling the dinner table that there was no way he would disrespect women like that.

“I’ve been a feminist my whole life,” he claimed. Fans of the E4 blind date marriage show spluttered in unison around the country.

Did he really just say he's been a feminist all his life? ????????????#MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — zowie (@Zoe55361050) September 10, 2020

One wag wrote: “Dean is a feminist in the same way that I’m an ace fighter pilot, currently tweeting from the cockpit of my jet as I fly on an urgent mission.”

Dean is a feminist in the same way that I'm an ace fighter pilot, currently tweeting from the cockpit of my jet as I fly on an urgent mission. #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Hussyville (@Hussyville) September 10, 2020

Dean had shown he was a player from pretty much day one of season five, so his defensive manoeuvre that he was “all about gender equality” fell on very barren ground.

"I'm all about gender equality" ???? ok Dean, next you won't be racist cos you have black friends. #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia pic.twitter.com/z2wu3DA3dN — CLC (@themancblogger) September 10, 2020

While the dinner party was at odds about what was actually said on the boys’ night – that the “truth was somewhere in the middle” of Charlene and Dean’s dispute – some pointed out there was some prime evidence that could settle the matter.

Yes the truths there right in the middle, it’s called tv footage, play it back lol did they not realise everything they say & do was being filmed when they signed up #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Jstar (@starteyed15) September 10, 2020

Married at First Sight Australia returns for a commitment ceremony in its next episode on E4. If you can’t wait to find out what happened to all the couples after the series ended, read our seasons four and five update.

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.