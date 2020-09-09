Will there be a Reckoning season 2?

Australian thriller Reckoning is set in a sleepy suburban town, and follows two fathers who are set on a path of mutual destruction following the murder of a teenage girl – and the subsequent rumours of a local serial killer.

Advertisement

The ten-episode mini-series is available to stream on Netflix, and for fans looking for another instalment the only question is whether or not the show will be renewed for a second season.

Here’s everything you need to know about Reckoning season two.

When is Reckoning season 2 released?

A second season hasn’t yet been confirmed, but we’ll keep this page updated.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Reckoning season 2 episodes: What will happen?

Reckoning has not yet been renewed for a second season, so it’s not yet been confirmed who will star or what the storylines might feature – although they’ll likely include more murder!

*Warning: mild spoilers for Reckoning season one*

Season one focussed on two men: Leo (Sam Trammell) and Mike (Aden Young), whose lives continually overlap in increasingly destructive ways.

The start of season one saw Leo, a high school guidance counsellor, speaking to a priest in a confessional booth – and we learn that he’s a ‘former’ serial killer, who has previously killed a number of teenage girls before dumping their bodies along the Russian River.

Meanwhile, Mike is a family man and troubled detective at the local sheriff’s department. Both he and Leo are seen dropping their kids off at school – where Gretchen McGrath (Claude Scott-Mitchell), a teenage girl, has gone missing.

But when a body is discovered by Russian River, Mike and Leo are set on a course for mutual destruction – one that will endanger both their families.

Reckoning season 2 trailer

There’s no trailer for season two yet, as it hasn’t been commissioned. But if you’re new to the series, you can watch the trailer for season one below to get a feel for what it’s all about.

Advertisement

Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix or find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide.