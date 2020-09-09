Doctor Who: Animated Daleks spin-off series to launch online this autumn

Doctor Who’s greatest foes are taking centre stage for their own series at long last, with new online animation Daleks! set to follow a gang of the genocidal cyborg pepperpots as they cut a swathe through the universe with no meddling Time Lord in sight.

Advertisement

Starring Strictly Come Dancing’s Joe Sugg, Bodyguard and Doctor Who’s Anjli Mohindra, Holby City’s Ayesha Antoine and regular voice of the Daleks Nicholas Briggs, Daleks! will consist of five 10-minute episodes released for free on the Doctor Who YouTube channel, with episodes debuting weekly from November.

And if you’re already desperate for a sneak peek you can get a sense about what to expect thanks to a newly-released teaser video and episode images, which can be found within this article.

“It’s the Daleks just up to no good in a full-action, really colourful, exciting animation with a really intriguing plot,” Briggs exclusively told RadioTimes.com.

Want to Vworp your way to a galaxy’s worth of Doctor Who content? Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to our Whosletter to keep up with all the latest series news, episode reviews and interviews, along with plenty of our classic features from deep within the TARDIS archives. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“Normally when you think of the Daleks, there needs to be the Doctor there to battle – but it can work with just the Daleks encountering other beings and having exciting adventures.

????The Daleks are invading!???? The Daleks are getting their own animated series as a part of #TimeLordVictorious, coming this November! Read more: https://t.co/X1Ur5gxEdn #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/r0mMcm2Isn — Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) September 9, 2020

“I’ve just seen the first episode, and it’s amazing – very 3D-looking and explosive, and I think people are going to love it. It was a dream job for me.”

Developed by Salford-based animators Studio Liddell for BBC Studios Digital and written by James Goss, Daleks! will tie into the ongoing Time Lord Victorious project currently rolling out across Doctor Who books, comics, games and more, with Briggs confirming that the group of Daleks featured in the series are the same ones to clash with the Tenth and Eighth Doctors in other stories from within the wider Time Lord Victorious timeline.

And they’ll be joined by a host of intriguing extra characters across the five episodes, with Briggs’ castmates recording voice roles remotely during lockdown to portray a variety of alien and android friends and foes.

“I’m super excited and thankful to have been invited to play a role in this new animation,” said YouTuber and presenter Joe Sugg, who plays a robot called Sentinel R-41 in episode two.

“I’ve been a fan of Doctor Who from a young age so to be a part of it is a dream come true.”

“When I saw that this series was about THOSE iconic villains I knew it was going to be one hell of a ride and I couldn’t wait to sign up!!” Anjli Mohindra, who recently starred in the main Doctor Who series as Queen Skithra, added.

“I had so much fun being thrown into the wonderfully weird world of remote recording and so thrilled that I was able to be part of something that feel so special!”

“I have never been more fascinated to see the final product of a show,” agreed Ayesha Antoine, who previously starred in Doctor Who episode Midnight.

“To be a part of the animated story of these iconic baddies is really special. The recording session was a whole new adventure – another surreal moment to add to the growing list from 2020”.

More details about Daleks! are expected to be released in due course ahead of its November launch date – and we’re sure that plenty of fans will be itching to see what Goss, director Scott Handcock and Studio Liddell have created.

“This latest, fantastic, thrill-packed venture into the world of animation, with the Daleks as the stars of the show, is something so many of us have been craving for years,” Briggs said.

“And for me it’s been a marvellous challenge, as usual playing every single Dalek in action, but with the added excitement of portraying some beautifully written, leading Dalek characters. It’s been a blast, and I can’t wait to see the finished production.”

Daleks! will debut for free on the Doctor Who YouTube channel from November.

Advertisement

Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide.