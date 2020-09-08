Accessibility Links

Heads turn in the Love Island USA villa as two bombshells arrive

Jeremiah and Carrington waste no time in getting to know the new girls Rachel and Kierstan.

From CBS Love Island USA: SR2: Ep2 on ITV2 Pictured: Carrington Rodriguez and Kierstan Saulter. This photograph is (C) CBS and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

There could be drama abound in Love Island USA as heads are turned with the arrival of two new bombshells: Rachel and Kierstan.

In episode two of the reality dating show, Johnny has decided to recouple with Cely – but it appears she isn’t the only islander in for a surprise this evening.

Jeremiah receives a text which reads: “Islanders. You have company. Jeremiah you are going on a date. Please join new girl Rachel upstairs in the secret jacuzzi. #WaterWerks #UndressToImpress.”

Not long after, Carrington also receives a text, which reads: “Carrington. Get your swim trunks on! You’re going on a date with Kierstan in the secret jacuzzi. #WetNWild #Cozy.”

©CBS

The boys head to the secret jacuzzi where they are greeted by new girls Rachel and Kierstan, along with a glass of champagne and strawberries, obviously. 

Jeremiah and Carrington waste no time in getting to know the new girls. Kierstan asks Carrington: “You’re coupled up with someone. Tell me about that.”

Carrington appears to be wavering on his coupling already, saying: “We had a good day yesterday but again it was the first day. I don’t love the girl, we’re just coupled up. You’re a blessing from the skies. I’m feeling you.”

Kierstan says: “That’s really good to hear.”

The flirting between Jeremiah and Rachel heats up as he asks her: “So, what made you pick me?”

Rachel responds: “Honestly, you definitely looked the tallest but also you’re the most attractive.”

Soon it’s time for the new girls to meet the rest of the islanders as they head back to the villa. Gathered at the fire pit, Mackenzie is keen to find out which boys Rachel and Kierstan are interested in – and mark her territory with Connor.  

Mackenzie insists: “Full disclosure. We’re very coupled up.”

Rachel and Kierstan get to know the rest of the islanders. And who they have their eyes on will be revealed in due course. 

The new series recently launched on ITV2, with host Arielle Vandenberg and narrator Matthew Hoffman returning to preside over the antics of the sexy singletons. Viewers are able to watch all the action from the luxury villa in Las Vegas, and we’re only a couple of weeks behind the US where the series debuted on 24th August, which means all the drama is currently heating up across the pond.

The couples will be put through the test of love, with only one couple in with a chance of bagging the $50,000 cash prize.

Love Island USA airs nightly at 9pm on ITV2. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

