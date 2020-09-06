Soccer Aid raises £11,552,577 as the World XI beats England XI on penalties

The annual Soccer Aid charity match raised a record total of £11,552,577 as the World XI beat an England XI on penalties in a hard-fought match son ITV on Sunday night.

England put in a much-improved performance in the second half after former Irish captain Robbie Keane opened the scoring early in the second half by easily beating England keeper, Game of Thrones star Alfie Allen.

But England hit back quickly when YouTuber Young Filly showed calmness under pressure as he collected singer James Bay’s pass and rifled it past TV presenter and former Strictly Come Dancing champion Ore Oduba, in goal for the World XI.

Lee Mack and YouTube star Chunkz missed penalties for England in the shoot-out and Mo Gilligan lifted the trophy for the World XI.

https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1302716718423433219

The game was short on high-class displays, as befitting a promo charity match, but former Spurs star Keane showed that class was permanent when he fired high into the top of the net.

Robbie Keane. Form is temporary, class is permanent ???????? #SoccerAid — Craig Mitch (@CraigxMitch) September 6, 2020

Social media was quick to have fun with Keane’s career-long joke about each of his former clubs being his “boyhood” favourite.

What a dream for Robbie Keane to score for his boyhood club World XI FC. #SoccerAid — MattISpurs (@ParkLaneBlock40) September 6, 2020

When YouTuber Yung Filly scored soon afterwards he ran towards his friend, Chunkz, and they celebrated like it was the World Cup final.

The way Filly ran to Chunkz you'd think he's scored the equaliser in the World Cup. Beautiful ???????? #SoccerAid pic.twitter.com/KELGLpOfBi — Calvin LM²???????? (@ChildOfMamba) September 6, 2020

There were a few stand-out moments in the Soccer Aid match, especially when ex Manchester United star Patrice Evra nutmegged Lee Mack.

Patrice Evra nutmegging Lee Mack. You love to see it#SoccerAid pic.twitter.com/LFYfBksC1k — Wriggy (@Wriggy) September 6, 2020

Mack had it coming, according to many, after big-noting it on his entrance into the game.

Evra looked over at Lee Mack's fancy entrace and has decided to roast him at every opportunity lol — Sean (@SeanDOlfc) September 6, 2020

Elsewhere, former England star Gareth Barry had a professional player’s message for football “freestyler” Jeremy Lynch.

England manager Bradley Walsh’s enthusiastic management style was reminiscent of Ricky Tomlinson’s comedy creation Mike Bassett.

I love Bradley Walsh???? seeing him as coach reminds me off mike Bassett England manager ???? #SoccerAid — Hols (@HollieAgombar) September 6, 2020

Commentator Clive Tyldesley didn’t endear himself to social media after his jibes about the size of actor Tom Davis and Chunkz, although many countered that by calling himself “Chunkz” the YouTuber wasn’t too self-conscious about his weight.

So much fat shaming by @CliveTyldesley on a match all about diversity and inclusion is disgusting #SoccerAid — ᴛᴏᴍᴍʏ (@_TommyMason) September 6, 2020

You can still give to the Soccer Aid appeal, which this year is raising money for Unicef’s efforts to help vulnerable families and children around the world.

