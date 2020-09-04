When will Supernatural’s last episodes air?

After a remarkably long time on television screens, fantasy drama Supernatural is winding down for good, wrapping up the story of brothers Sam and Dean Winchester.

Unfortunately, the show has picked a difficult year to bid farewell, as production on the final ever episodes has been hit hard by the current coronavirus pandemic.

The spread of the illness caused the show to halt filming back in March, as cases began increasing rapidly around the world, but Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki have now returned to work on set.

The duo posted emotional messages to their Instagram accounts to mark the beginning of filming on the series finale, as they prepare to say goodbye to the characters they have been playing for 15 years.

Here’s everything we know so far about Supernatural’s season finale:

When will Supernatural season 15 be back on TV?

Supernatural season 15 will begin broadcasting its final episodes on Thursday 8th October in the US, culminating in the series finale on 19th November.

The final season consists of 20 episodes that bring the story of the Winchesters, played by Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, to a climactic end.

So far, 13 of those episodes have aired, but production on the remaining seven instalments was slowed by the temporary shutdown of the set, visual effects and sound departments in March.

This prompted the show to go on an extended hiatus, but there’s light at the end of the tunnel as filming was able to resume in Vancouver on 18th August (via Deadline).

Padalecki and Ackles were required to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in the city, as teased in a recent post to the popular SPN Tape Ball account on Instagram.

Shooting on the last episode of Supernatural is well underway, although Ackles said recently that some “adjustments” have been made to the original script, as the crew strives to work around the pandemic in the safest possible way.

Just before the final chapter begins, The CW will air a special retrospective titled Supernatural: The Long Road Home, celebrating the show’s long history.

Is there a trailer for Supernatural final episodes?

Yes! You can get a first glimpse at the final episodes in the trailer below, which The CW unveiled in late August.

Why did Supernatural go on hiatus?

In March, showrunner Andrew Dabb announced that Supernatural would go on hiatus, due to production being halted in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

(Due to the shutdown, this will be our last episode for awhile. Stay well, stay safe, and we'll see you on the other side.) — Andrew Dabb (@andrewdabb) March 23, 2020

He added: “We have filmed through episode 18, however our visual effects and sound departments have closed because of the outbreak. So, right now, the episodes can’t be finished.

“And yes, we, the CW, and Warner Bros fully intend to return and finish the series. It’s not a matter of ‘if’, it’s a matter of ‘when.'”

So while the wait may be longer than we expected, fans can at least rest assured that they will still get the big finale that they’ve been looking forward to.

Supernatural airs on E4 in the UK.