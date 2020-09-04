Jacqui Smith confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up

The list of celebrities taking part in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing is now complete: Jacqui Smith has become the 12th and final star to join the Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

The former Home Secretary will be donning her dancing shoes alongside a host of other famous faces when the 2020 series gets underway later this year.

Smith is a Labour politician and made history as the first female Home Secretary in 2007.

Getting ready to govern the dance floor. Former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith is making #Strictly her new constituency! ????https://t.co/uugMRt7A3m @Jacqui_Smith1 pic.twitter.com/9vsjfoRSXY — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 4, 2020

In a statement, she said: “I was speechless with excitement at being asked to join Strictly – and that’s very rare for me. 50 years ago, I got a bronze medal for Scottish Highland Dancing and it feels about time to return to dancing.

“I couldn’t be in better hands with the Strictly team and I’m going to throw myself into the challenge. Watch out!”.

She will join actress Caroline Quentin, The Wanted’s Max George, NFL star and pundit Jason Bell, ITV journalist Ranvir Singh, DJ Clara Amfo, Olympic boxer Nicola Adams, comedian Bill Bailey, presenter JJ Chalmers, Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing and EastEnders’ Maisie Smith and singer HRVY.

It was previously made clear the competition will star fewer celebrities than usual in 2020 as a result of the shorter programme length made necessary by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement earlier this year, Strictly said: “To ensure we deliver the high standards audiences know and love, and in light of the ongoing considerations around COVID-19, this year’s series of Strictly will have a slightly shorter run than usual.

“The safety of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us and further updates will be made in due course.”

The length is one of a few changes made to the show. Another high profile alteration will see popular judge Bruno Tonioli recording his comments on the dances and sending them in remotely as he is currently based in LA.

However, despite the changes, Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two co-presenter Rylan Clark-Neal has said that the series will be the same Strictly “everyone knows and loves”.

Strictly Come Dancing returns later this year.