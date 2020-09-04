Marvel superhero Silk live-action series is being developed by Sony

The Asian-American character of Silk (AKA Cindy Moon) has been reported to be the next superhero to get a live-action series, as Sony TV looks to expand its catalogue out into a “suite of series”.

Advertisement

Sony owns the rights to the Spider-Man universe and Silk was introduced as a classmate of Peter Parker in one of Marvel’s Spider-Man comics in 2014. Like Parker, Cindy Moon was also bitten by a radioactive spider and developed superhuman web-spinning abilities, exceptionally fast speed and extra-sensory “Silk-Sense”.

Deadline has reported that Sony is in talks with Amazon with a view to the streaming network being the sole home for Sony’s superhero series.

Get all the latest sci-fi/ fantasy news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for sci-fi/ fantasy and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Variety reports that the writer of Netflix’s dysfunctional family drama Atypical, Lauren Moon, is in talks to write Silk. Like Silk, Moon is Korean-American.

The planned series is not the first time Silk had been explored for a potential live-action narrative: there had been talks at Sony Pictures in 2018 about creating a big-screen adaptation of Silk, while the same year there was some development of a female-focused spin-off of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, featuring Silk, Spider-Gwen and Spider-Woman.

The list of live-action shows based on Marvel characters is growing rapidly. Silk would join Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders and The Punisher, all on Netflix, while Hulu screened The Runaways and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Agent Carter screened on US network ABC.

Marvel Studios is also producing new live-action series including WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier for Disney+.

Executive producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller are the team behind the Silk project and their company Lord Miller has an exclusive production deal with Sony TV. When they struck the deal it was reported they would be behind the suite of series based on Sony’s Marvel characters.

Silk could be the first off the production line.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.