Maisie Smith reported to be joining the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up

The Strictly Come Dancing line-up announcements are coming thick and fast and now EastEnders actress Maisie Smith has reportedly been confirmed to be stepping into her dancing shoes when the series gets underway later this year.

The Sun broke the news about the actress who plays Tiffany Butcher in the BBC1 soap and who will join the contestants confirmed so far: boxer Nicola Adams; BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo; Good Morning Britain Presenter Ranvir Singh; The Wanted’s Max George; former NFL star and Dallas Cowboys player Jason Bell; and Jonathan Creek star Caroline Quentin.

Maisie, 19, has shown plenty of form on the dance floor. In November 2018 she won the Pudsey version of the Glitterball Trophy when she triumphed against some of her castmates in the Children in Need/Strictly special.

She made no secret of the fact she wanted to appear on the hit BBC One celebrity dance competition.

After her win on Children in Need she told Inside Soap magazine: “I would love to! Honestly, I don’t know where [my sassy moves] came from, but I pulled it out the bag at the last minute.”

She added that she was delighted with the Strictly Come Dancing experience, and was keen to see how she could improve with more than “a week of training”.

She added: “Children In Need was the most fun ever, and that was after only a week of training. So, yeah, to do it week after week, I’d definitely be up for that!”

Some of the fans who wanted to see her in the main Strictly Come Dancing show appear to have got their wish.

Maisie has become something of social media star during the COVID-19 lockdown via the app TikTok.

She originally joined EastEnders at the tender age of six and stayed in Albert Square until 2014. She made a full-time return to the soap in 2018.

It’s not yet been confirmed when Strictly Come Dancing 2020 will premiere, but it’s thought that it will kick off in late October with the season reduced from its usual 13-week run to nine weeks.

