Lucifer season 5 schedule – when will part 2 be released?

Fans have been left reeling by the cliffhanger ending to Lucifer‘s midseason finale, which debuted on the streaming service late last month.

Tom Ellis returned as the Lord of Hell in the latest episodes, as well as portraying Lucifer’s twin brother, the devious Michael, who descended from the heavens with a sinister plan.

Many die-hard fans binged through the eight new chapters in a flash, leaving them to wonder when Lucifer season five part 2 will come out on Netflix.

Here’s everything we know so far about when we can expect the next batch:

When is Lucifer season 5, part 2 released on Netflix?

Lucifer season five part two is in a somewhat difficult spot at the moment, as it was one of many shows that were forced to halt production as the coronavirus pandemic took hold.

As a result, the final episode of season five has not yet finished filming, which means we won’t be getting part two until it’s safe for Team Lucifer to reunite.

That’s easier said than done given that Los Angeles has been one of the hardest hit cities in the United States, while the state of California continues reporting thousands of new cases every day.

Nevertheless, star Tom Ellis told Collider that production has marked a “tentative” start date for filming the remainder of the season in September, which would allow them the “five or six days” necessary to finish part two.

Ellis went on to speculate on a release date, during an interview with Pilot TV podcast: “The second eight episodes, I’m not sure when they’re going to drop because we’ve still got the finale [to film].

We were about halfway through it. So we go back, we start with that, and then we go straight into season six. So hopefully that’ll be ready to go, I would imagine, sort of Christmastime or early next year.”

If all goes to plan, RadioTimes.com predicts Lucifer season five part two will be released in January 2021 – what better way to start a new year?

How will coronavirus affect Lucifer?

Netflix

The team behind Lucifer will have to adapt some of its working practices to operate in a post-COVID world, according to series star Tom Ellis.

Speaking to DA MAN Magazine about returning to work on the show, he said: “It’s going to be challenging to say the least. We’ve had to find a way to stay safe whilst remaining productive.

“Film sets are usually a hive of activity with people constantly making adjustments and last-minute tweaks in small, confined spaces.

“Now, with the restrictions, everyone has to take their turn to do their job, so it’s going to have a big knock-on effect to how much we can physically shoot in a day.”

With most of season five part two already filmed, production changes may not be too noticeable in the next batch of episodes, but one has to wonder whether season six could see less scenes featuring crowds and more outdoor locations.

In terms of upcoming storylines, co-showrunner Joe Henderson isn’t keen on incorporating coronavirus into their pre-planned Lucifer saga, as discussed in an interview with Variety.

“Pandemic-wise, we might make some passing references to it, but we’re not going to make a meal of that,” he said. “We feel like that’s hopefully something that will be gone by then.”

You can catch up on Lucifer seasons one-three on Amazon Prime Video. Sign up for Amazon Prime for £7.99 a month with a 30-day free trial. Lucifer seasons four and five are available on Netflix.