Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up: All the rumours and potential contestants

It’s that time of the year again when Strictly Come Dancing fever hits the nation, and the 2020 series might look a little different, but it’s still going to be the show we know and love, according to Rylan Clark-Neal.

There have been reports saying Strictly will start in October, and though a release date hasn’t yet been confirmed, it looks likely considering we don’t know the line-up just yet, and there’s going to be a shorter run this time around.

But, the best news of all is that it’s back and we couldn’t be more thrilled.

The Strictly Come Dancing professionals line-up has been confirmed already, and as they currently rehearse for the new series, we’re just waiting to see who they will be paired up with.

There has already been an abundance of names flying around the internet, but who could actually do Strictly this year? Who will really take home the Strictly Come Dancing winners prize?

Here’s the rumoured celebrities set to take part in Strictly Come Dancing this year.

Max George

He’s certainly got the moves, as he was once a member of The Wanted along with former Strictly winner, Jay McGuiness. According to The Sun, bosses are hoping a pop star in the form of Max will bring a younger audience over to Strictly. Since The Wanted has already produced one winner, we wouldn’t be surprised if they give another.

Caroline Quentin

Now this is a rumour we can really get behind. The Men Behaving Badly and Jonathan Creek star is exactly the kind of celebrity who should do Strictly – and honestly, we’d love to see Caroline take on the ballroom.

According to The Sun, she’s set to join Bill Bailey in the line-up. We’d be surprised if this isn’t true, to be honest.

Bill Bailey

Funny-man Bill has a good sense of rhythm and often uses music in his comedy act, but does this mean he’s on track for Strictly? Well, according to The Sun, yes. We can see Bill taking on the challenge – and his charming nature will no doubt be a hit with fans, too.

Adam Woodyatt

If the thought of Ian Beale strutting his stuff on the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom floor isn’t everything 2020 needs, then we don’t know what else to suggest. Recent rumours have suggested Woodyatt is being “written out of EastEnders” for a short while so the actor can have a well-deserved break. But the news has sent Twitter into a bit of a whirlwind as a timely break in the Autumn usually only means one thing – Strictly.

Shyko Amos

She recently appeared on Celebrity MasterChef, and something makes us think the star could be about to appear on Strictly now.

The Death in Paradise actress recently left the show after filming was moved from April to now. Maybe she has a clash with another filming commitment?

Our money’s on Strictly!

Tamzin Outhwaite

The EastEnders star, best known for playing Melanie Owen on the BBC One soap, had previously been tipped to take on the Glitterball this year.

However, it’s since been revealed that rival series I’m A Celebrity… has nabbed the actress for their new line-up alongside former Strictly star AJ Pritchard, in what will seem a double blow to BBC bosses.

In August 2020, an insider told The Sun: “It’s early days with Tamzin but she’s someone producers have discussed going to Oz in the autumn — and she’s told pals she is 100 per cent not taking part in Strictly.

“There’s some way to go in negotiations but she’s more likely to be eating a kangaroo testicle than wearing sequins this year.”

However, there could yet be hope for Strictly – last year, Tamzin, 48, spoke about the possibilities of going on the show as she admitted she’d like do it before she turns 50.

She said: “I think I’m a bit old. I’m not sure my body could take it. Part of me thinks I should just do it next year as a last hurrah before my fifties.”

Adil Ray

It sounds like Good Morning Presenter Adil Ray could be appearing on Strictly this year.

Pro dancer Neil Jones appeared to ‘let slip’ that the presenter had signed up for the show during a recent interview.

Jones appeared on GMB to discuss the latest changes to Strictly.

Speaking to Ranvir Singh and Adil Ray, he revealed that professional dancers and their celebrity dance partners would be isolating together in a hotel before the show.

Presenter Ranvir then attempted to probe him about rumours that Adil was taking part this year.

When asked when he would find out which celebs were taking part, Jones teased: “Normally we find out when you find out!”

He added: “So, normally we’d be in rehearsals and we’d find out [and go], ‘Oh OK, how tall is this person? Where do they live, what’s going to happen?”

At which point, Adil quipped: “About 5,9!”

Martin Roberts

Television presenter Martin Roberts could take part in the next series, according to Ladbrokes.

The Homes Under The Hammer and I’m A Celeb star has reportedly thrown his hat into the ring and the bookies make him just a 4/1 shot to be snapped up for the next series.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Martin Roberts is seemingly up for Strictly and BBC chiefs may well take him on board later this year if the latest odds are anything to go by.”

Jacqueline Jossa

The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! winner is eyeing up another prize to add to her trophy stand.

During a conversation with her Instagram followers, Jacqueline revealed that she’d like to appear on Strictly later this year.

Speaking about the type of jobs she’d like to do in the future, she said: “I do this a lot but I do like to see what people want to see more of – what they would like to see me do next.”

She continued giving her followers options: “I don’t know. I can’t think of options. Working with different brands. Make-up brands, tan brands, hair brands. Working Youtube, reality, reality shows. Strictly – whatever.”

Lorraine Kelly

If her social media posts are anything to go by, we could be seeing Lorraine waltzing on the dance floor this summer.

Earlier this year, the TV presenter shared a video of her enjoying a dance class with Strictly pro Luba Mushtuk.

“Just a normal day being taught the jive with @lubamushtuk from @bbcstrictly during a brilliant time with @jasonvale,” she wrote alongside the clip, before adding, “I’m the one at the front in the grey hoodie mostly out of step! Brilliant fun.”

Fans are now convinced she’ll be appearing on the show, with one writing: “Strictly this year Lorraine.”

According to betting company Ladbrokes , Lorraine cmay finally follow in the footsteps of Kate Garraway and Christine Lampard with an appearance later this year, and 5/1 says she does so.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Lorraine Kelly on Saturday night telly has a ring to it and she may well take the Strictly plunge later this year if Good Morning Britain speculation is to be believed.”

Mark Feehily

All eyes have been on whether or not Strictly Come Dancing will pair up its first same-sex couple, and according to The Sun, they may have found their men. According to the publication, Westlife’s Mark Feehily is “in talks” to have a starring role in the line-up, dancing alongside Johannes Radebe. Although Strictly have so far declined to comment when asked by RadioTimes.com, this is a rumour we can see sticking on account of Feehily being a well-known household name.

Jennifer Metcalfe

Mercedes McQueen herself could be about to Waltz on to the Strictly line-up, according to a source who spoke to The Mirror. Speaking of the Jennifer Metcalfe rumours, the insider said: “Soap stars always do well on Strictly and Jen is one of the most loved and sexiest out there right now. Everyone working on the show is very excited at the ­prospect of her signing.”

Katie McGlynn

Our Sinead Tinker from Coronation Street may have parted ways with the ITV soap, but Katie McGlynn is tipped for a spot on the Strictly Come Dancing line-up. Bosses are said to be after Katie for series 18, and the timing couldn’t be better for her. We think this rumour could have legs…

Maya Jama

The former Radio 1 DJ is no stranger to rumour lists – she was the hot favourite to present Love Island this year, but the job went to Laura Whitmore instead. However Strictly bosses are reportedly offering her a six-figure sum to appear on the show, hoping her impressive social media following will bring younger viewers to the series, just like influencers Joe Sugg and Saffron Barker have done in the last couple of years. As well as spinning the hits on the radio, Maya is also well-known for previously dating grime artist Stormzy and presenting series one of The Circle alongside Alice Levine.

Michelle Keegan

Soap-turned-Our Girl star Michelle Keegan is often rumoured to be heading for the Strictly dance floor, especially considering husband Mark Wright is a former contestant himself (and returned for the 2019 Christmas special) – but Wright says he’s not sure if she’d actually be up for it.

“Never say never, but I just think her nerves would go to another level,” Wright told RadioTimes.com.

“She gets quite nervous, I mean I do but I’m more like come on let’s have it! Whenever she watches me, I’ve sent her the tape and she’s like ‘I don’t know how you do it’.”

However, news has emerged from The Sun suggesting bosses are actually on the lookout for her.

According to a show source, producers are “desperate” to sign her up. They added: “They know that getting her to agree would be a massive coup and are hoping she will do it. In terms of timing this is a great moment for Michelle to do it.”

We think you’d be great, Michelle!

Zara Tindall

Zara Tindall’s name has been linked with the show before, and Head Judge Shirley Ballas recently said she would love to see a royal take to the dance floor. “I have always wanted anyone from the Royal Family,” she told Hello magazine. “But it doesn’t have to be someone that’s in the limelight, because what I enjoy the most is getting to know someone’s journey.” So it sounds like Shirley is looking for some high society sparkle without knocking on Kate and William’s door. We reckon Zara, who represented Great Britain at the Olympics as part of the equestrian team and was voted Sports Personality of the Year in 2006, would be perfect. Zara is the daughter of Princess Anne and is married to rugby player Mike Tindall.

Katie Price

Never underestimate the Pricey. That’s what glamour model-turned-reality TV star Katie says anyway, so we’d never write off any rumours that she could be taking to the dance floor. It seems unlikely, given her close association with I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here (she’s the only celeb to appear on two separate series), but the bookies seem to think she’s in with a reasonable chance, as they are taking bets on her signing up for the show.

Miles Nazaire

Strictly tends to avoid signing stars from constructed reality shows, but has made exceptions for TOWIE’s Mark Wright and Made in Chelsea’s Jamie Laing. Now MIC star Miles fancies a twirl beneath the Glitterballs and even thinks he’d be in with a strong chance of winning. His recent stint on C4’s Celebrity Flirty Dancing shows that he’s got rhythm – might the Strictly bosses sit up and take notice?

Stacey Solomon

Stacey is known for being honest, likeable and fun, so she’d be a great signing for the show. Her partner Joe Swash won the most recent series of Dancing on Ice and she has admitted she would love to go one better and compete on Strictly. She told Good Housekeeping that she is a big fan of the series and the outfits, but thinks she would be one of the worst dancers. “I would be the one that didn’t get it… Everybody would expect me to go on this journey, but I would be persistently the same after 10 weeks!”

Toyah Wilcox

Toyah has been using the lockdown time as a chance to practice her dancing skills.

The musician and her husband pranced around their kitchen to Bill Haley’s Rock Around the Clock, and while they certainly cheered everyone up, many thought she should consider a stint on Strictly Come Dancing.

One fan shared: “Next stop Strictly Come Dancing 2020!” Another added: “I hope Strictly haven’t finalised their line-up for this year…”

Jack P Shepherd

The Coronation Street star has sparked rumours he could be starring in the next series of Strictly, after his girlfriend ask for recommendations about ballroom classes.

Taking to social media, Hanni Treweek – who has been dating the David Platt actor since 2017 – put out the request online. She said: “Does anyone know of any good ballroom dancing classes in Manchester that @jackpshepherd88 and I can do?”

Jack has previously spoken about going on the show, saying he’d much prefer it to Dancing on Ice or I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here. Sounds like he could be getting some practise in early!

Radzi Chinyanganya

Just days after Kelvin Fletcher was crowned as the 2019 winner, the Blue Peter star’s name was dropped as a potential contestant for the following year.

Radzi Chinyanganya appeared on Dancing on Ice in January, replacing comedian Michael Barrymore who suffered an injury.

And now bookmakers are convinced he’ll be moving over to the rival show.

“Radzi is a late addition to Dancing on Ice and we think he’s had Strictly Come Dancing in his sights for a while too,” Coral’s Harry Aitkenhead explained.

“A strong showing with his skates on could see him swap to the dance floor next winter and we make him just 5-4 to take part in Strictly next year.”

Jane McDonald

When Jane McDonald stood down from her Channel 5 cruising show, we couldn’t help but think this meant she has signed up for Strictly – and wouldn’t she be amazing on it? She’s well-versed in the glitz and glam of showbiz and her musicality would put her in the running for the Glitterball Trophy. Watch this space…

Alex Kingston

Sarah Hadland

Sarah Hadland of Miranda fame has said she would love to do Strictly. Speaking to RadioTimes.com in 2019, she said: “Every year I have the same thought: ‘I really, really want to do it!'” However, she hinted she had been discouraged in the past from putting herself forward. But will she take the leap in 2020?

Jamie Laing

Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing was all set to appear on 2019’s series of Strictly, until a devastating foot injury forced him to pull out after the launch episode. All that prep and excitement, but no chance to dance – he was gutted.

Many fans think the reality TV star will get a second chance at Glitterball glory and RadioTimes.com spoke to former contestant Saffron Barker, who is pretty sure he’ll be back.

But during a recent appearance on This Morning, Jamie said he still hasn’t had the invite. “I’ll sit by my phone and wait. It’s an amazing show, Strictly, so many people want to do it and I had my chance last year, but it was the quickest exit ever! If they come calling this year I would love to do it. But I just don’t know at the moment.”

She might have just won the crown on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! but will she undergo her next challenge on the ballroom?

Strictly often pick at least one soap star in their line-ups, and Jacqueline certainly is an EastEnders fan-favourite who is up for a challenge.

Will Bayley

Another previous contestant who fell prey to a medical setback, world No.1 Paralympic table tennis player Will Bayley had to bow out after six weeks of Strictly’s 2019 series after sustaining a knee injury.

Paired with pro dancer Janette Manrara, Bayley had won the Strictly audience’s hearts with his barefoot Contemporary dance to Lukas Graham’s 7 Years, dedicated to the staff at Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital who had treated him for cancer when he was a young child.

Bayley has stated in interviews that he would love another shot at the Glitterball trophy, so don’t be surprised if he is one of the first names on the list for 2020, or will he be too busy with the Paralympics this year?

Huw Edwards

BBC news anchorman Huw Edwards was all set to join Strictly for its 2019 series – but had to turn it down because of the possibility of a December General Election (a good call, in the end).

With an election not currently on the cards for another few years, it seems highly possible that Edwards might now find the time to bust some moves on Strictly in 2020.

Caprice Bourret

Model Caprice Bourret has revealed that she was previously turned down by the BBC after attempting to land one of the coveted spots in the popular dancing show.

She told the Mirror: “I think Strictly would be a lot of fun. But they are just not having it.

“They just say [no] because I was on Celebrity Big Brother. We have approached them but they continuously say no.”

Caprice showed off her moves on Dancing On Ice in early 2020, but will she be reconsidered?

Cheryl

Rumours about the former Girls Aloud bandmate’s involvement have been flying around for a little while now, after she was spotted by eagle-eyed viewers in the Strictly studio audience during an episode of the last series.

Cheryl was surely there in support of her friend and The Greatest Dancer co-mentor Oti Mabuse. However, her presence has been taken by some as a sign of that she might be interested in appearing on the programme… although this should probably be taken with a pinch of salt.

Nevertheless, Cheryl would certainly be a great addition to the series, and judging from her past performances, no one can doubt her ability on the dance floor.

Vogue Williams

Irish model and TV personality Vogue Williams is no stranger to a dance floor – she’s previously appeared on Dancing with the Stars in 2012.

Williams is tipped by some to feature in the next Strictly Come Dancing line-up, nearly a year after she was reportedly in talks to star in the 2019 series. While that never transpired, the door remains open for a possible 2020 slot.

Alan Carr

Talk show funnyman Alan Carr has spoken before about his desire to appear on the series, joking that he had been ‘cornered’ by the show’s producers and agreed to do it.

Carr passed on 2019 because he had “a busy year” ahead – fair enough, given the past 12 months have seen him host his own game show and a film-based panel show, and also serve as a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

But if his schedule is clearer in the future, then we might well be seeing him strut his stuff on the 18th series of the contest.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One later this year. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.