Caroline Quentin ‘signs up’ for Strictly Come Dancing 2020

Jonathan Creek’s Caroline Quentin is reportedly set to join Strictly Come Dancing‘s celebrity line-up for the upcoming series.

Advertisement

According to The Sun, the 60-year-old actress is taking part in the BBC dance competition’s 2020 series, which will be shorter this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Caroline is looking forward to the challenge and wants to get properly stuck in,” a source told the publication.

Quentin is best known for starring in sitcom Men Behaving Badly as well as her roles in BBC crime drama Jonathan Creek, Kiss Me Kate and 2003’s Blue Murder.

She will reportedly be joined by comedian Bill Bailey, who the publication reports has been able to commit to the show as many of his live commitments were axed due to the pandemic, and The Wanted singer Max George.

“Max is a great signing and bosses hope he’ll help bring in a younger audience to the show as he was part of a really popular boyband,” a source told the publication.

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

“It’s great for the show to have a hunk already secured to take part and given his time singing they’re hoping he has good dancing feet.”

Bailey has appeared in a number of sitcoms since the early 90’s, including Black Books, Spaced and more recently, Sky’s In the Long Run, while the 55-year-old has also taken part on various panel shows such as Never Mind the Buzzcocks and QI.

Singer-songwriter Max George joined The Wanted in 2009 and stayed with the group until it split in early 2014. He has since appeared on US drama Glee and later joined the cast of Bear Grylls: Mission Survive.

The 31-year-old will be following in the footsteps of former bandmate Jay McGuiness, who won Strictly in 2015 with professional dancer Aliona Vilani.

The rest of the Strictly Come Dancing line-up is yet to be confirmed, but according to The Sun, the series is set to start on Saturday 24th October.

Advertisement

RadioTimes.com has reached out to the BBC, Quentin, Bailey and George for comment.