When is Gogglebox back on air? Creator announces filming news

Gogglebox has become one of the UK’s most loved shows, with “Britain’s sharpest armchair critics” constantly entertaining us with their unique takes on the week’s best telly.

And there’s not long to wait until the next run of the show, with Jenny, Lee and co. set to return to our screens in September.

Filming on the show, narrated by The Royle Family’s Craig Cash, is ready to get underway on its second series of 2020.

Read on for everything you need to know about the upcoming series of Gogglebox.

When is Gogglebox back on TV?

Gogglebox creator Tania Alexander revealed on Twitter at the end of August that the show would return on Friday 11th September 2020, with filming all set to get underway.

She said filming would get started one week today, with popular stars Jenny and Lee also sharing the news via their Instagram account.

Oi! Oi! Gogglers the gang are BACK filming #gogglebox ???? ???? ???? ???? one week from today! See you ALL on Sept 11th ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EjzdCmvpJC — Tania Alexander (@Tanialalexander) August 28, 2020

Channel 4 had earlier confirmed that Gogglebox would return with a brand new series, consisting of 15 episodes, in September.

What is Gogglebox about?

Gogglebox is a reality series that sees a number of families or groups of friends across the UK watch and commentate on the various shows seen on TV that week.

The series, now narrated by Craig Cash, has been airing on Channel 4 since 2013 and has won various awards, including a BAFTA TV Award for Reality and Constructed Factual Programme.

Gogglebox cast

The line-up for the upcoming series has not yet been officially announced but a few cast members from previous seasons have hinted their return to the Gogglebox sofa.

Sid Siddiqui, of the Siddiqui family, told his Twitter followers at the end of the last series that he’d be seeing viewers again in September, while popular duo Lee and Jenny also said that they’d be back on screens in the autumn.

Empty couch folks ???????????? but its still #Gogglebox Friday ????who’s going to watch the best bits of series 15 its on tonight @C4Gogglebox 9pm so we can all reminisce together laugh,cry that’s Gogglebox for you ???????? enjoy Goggleboxers see you all in September much love JAL ????????xx pic.twitter.com/nk9O4MDuL4 — Lee And Jenny (@leegogglebox) May 29, 2020

Gogglebox will return with series 16 on Friday 11th September. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.