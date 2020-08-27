Can I apply for Strictly Come Dancing 2020? Latest updates on audience

It’s every fan’s dream to have a front row seat in the Strictly Come Dancing audience ready to watch our 2020 dancers in action.

However, things will be a little different this time around, and it’s unsure whether there’ll be an audience at all, let alone tickets for the show.

While we eagerly sit and wait for news, here’s how you can apply for tickets to BBC shows in general, which will no doubt start up again once the pandemic has passed.

And you never know, now audiences are starting to trickle back into some sporting events, music halls and theatres, it seems watching the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up in action might not be as far off a dream as we’d first thought.

Can I get tickets for Strictly Come Dancing 2020?

On 27th August 2020, the BBC Shows and Tours website (where Strictly Come Dancing tickets are usually available), issued an update, saying all audiences were “suspended” for now.

The update reads: “Following government advice all our studio audience shows are suspended for the foreseeable future. The situation is under constant review so please check back here for the latest information. We’d like to thank all our audience members for bearing with us; stay safe and we hope to see you at a show in the not too distant future.”

While Strictly Come Dancing hasn’t had a confirmed air date yet – though it’s been rumoured to be late October – it seems unlikely we’ll have an audience, at least for the first couple of weeks.

Usually, the random ballot for tickets closes just under a month before the first live show.

So far, an audience is not looking likely. Earlier in August, a source told The Sun: “The current plan is no audience, which will inevitably affect the show. They are the energy in the room, and dancing in an empty room is like dancing in a training room. It’s a different intensity and pressure.

“But Elstree is a very cosy set-up, where it will be impossible to safely socially distance audience members. So for now, with the current rules, it’s a ‘no’ to anyone watching.

“Everything in terms of people is being scaled back dramatically. There will be less security because there’s no audience to control. Anyone deemed non-essential is a goner.”

When will tickets be available for Strictly Come Dancing 2020?

With the future looking uncertain around whether Strictly will have an audience or not, we currently don’t have any further information on tickets.

If they do become available, we’ll keep this page up to date.

