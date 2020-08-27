Married at First Sight Australia fans diss Dean the rapper: “I’m so embarrassed for him”

Married at First Sight Australia reached the home stay phase in season five and the newlywed blind dates got the chance to peek through the curtains and under the carpets of their new partners – but some weren’t enjoying what they saw.

Advertisement

For some of the couples in the E4 reality show, it was a chance to grow closer, for others it was the last chance saloon – in particular Dean Wells and Tracey Jewel, Ryan Gallagher and Davina Rankin and Justin Fischer and Carly, who voted to leave her marriage and is only with Justin under sufferance

Love rat Dean, fresh from his dalliance with Davina, revealed that he was a lifelong rapper and was treating Tracey to a performance. Fans thought the 39-year-old should stop spitting rhymes and just split.

A skateboarding rapper? What a catch. Sorry I meant child #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — MumfordSays (@MumfordSays_) August 27, 2020

Dean’s rap reminded many of another horrific moment in season five –Troy’s extreme teeth-cleaning routine.

Watching Dean rapping and trying to be urban is more horrific than watching Troy clean his teeth.

L O S E R

#MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — ???????????????????????? ★·.·´¯`·.·★ (@TraceyH_x) August 27, 2020

“Cringe” seemed to be the operative word as viewers urged the man-child to check himself.

Twitter was having a busy night as Married at First Sight Australia viewers spat some thoughts back at Dean.

Came here for the comments on the rapping really…….????#MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Donna Ryan, RN ???? (@deemr_RN) August 27, 2020

Dean could console himself that he had at least one fan who among the E4 audience. Oh. Maybe not.

Dean did a rap,

He wasnt too crap,

He cheated twice,

Tracey's freestyle added some spice,

Went all out and bought her flowers,

But will texting Davina in a few hours,

Tracey don't be a doormat

Especially for that silly little prat, #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia pic.twitter.com/1P72C2ilNh — Nate Ben Comedian (@NathanielBen82) August 27, 2020

Justin needed to pull out all the stops and he had a special treat” for her on day one. A tour of his workplace (and they say romance is dead.)

"I have a special treat for you today Carly," said Justin in a seductively monotone voice. "Today you're going to see where they make the soft serve machines for McDonalds." #MAFSAustralia #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Fulham Page (@PageFulham) August 27, 2020

Carly was not impressed, especially when she she didn’t even get an ice cream out of it.

Carly should dress up as an ice cream. Justin might actually show some interest in her. #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia #MarriedatfirstsightAus — pami kaur (@princesspkh) August 27, 2020

Married at First Sight Australia fans were wondering why Ryan was giving deceitful Davina the time of day. She was doing her best to ingratiate herself back into his favour, but the audience was urging him to stay strong.

TOO LATE DAVINA! That ship has well and truly sailed and it's all your fault!!! #MarriedAtFirstSightAustralia — Yvonne Wright (@yvonneth83) August 27, 2020

Team Ryan was out in force. He was “a gent” in the way he reacted to the discovery of Dean and Davina’s devious relationship.

I think Davina is going to regret not giving Ryan more of a chance.. she seems to be fitting into his lifestyle well. Ryan is being a gent too, she's treated him terribly but he's showing real maturity with how he's handling it all, he's a good guy #MarriedAtFirstSightAustralia — CrysTalks (@CrysTalksVlogs) August 27, 2020

We got to see some more personal things about the husbands and wives – some of them quite unnecessary for an early evening audience, like Troy Delmege’s hairy chest.

Wow! That’s quite a cheat rug you got there Troy #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia pic.twitter.com/ou0bKIbPC1 — Blaise ???? (@BlaiseButterfly) August 27, 2020

And Nasser turning out to be a clean freak, living life in his Uggs and underpants.

Nasser has been prepared for zoom meetings all his life.

Everyday – no trousers just pants ????????????#MarriedAtFirstSightAustralia — Ty (@TweetieeTy) August 27, 2020

If you can’t wait to find out what happened to the couples after the cameras stopped rolling, read our Married at First Sight Australia update for seasons four and five.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.