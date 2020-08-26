Inside Gabrielle and Nasser’s turbulent Married at First Sight story – and where they are now

Things are certainly heating up on season five of Married at First Sight Australia.

Advertisement

The eccentric dating show – which sees 11 couples matched by experts – is currently airing on E4, and we’ve already been introduced to each married couple.

One of the pairs is Gabrielle Bartlett and Nasser Sultan – who called it quits before the final stage of the experiment back in 2018.

But where are they now? And did they ever rekindle things? Here’s everything that happened once the cameras stopped rolling.

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

What happened to Gabrielle and Nasser?

Marketing coordinator/plus-size model Gabrielle, 46, and fitness instructor Nasser, 52, were one of the most talked about couples on the show when it first aired two years ago.

Having been single for three years prior to the show, Gabrielle came on the show looking for her “forever guy”.

She had been previously married and twice engaged, one of these relationships resulted in the birth of her daughter – who is now 13-years-old.

Things were slightly different for Nasser, who had been living the life of a bachelor, had never been married and didn’t have kids of his own.

Regardless, he was ready to settle down and the experts thought he’d be a great match for Gabrielle – they couldn’t have been more wrong.

The mismatched couple had arguably the most turbulent relationship on season five, coming to blows multiple times.

Channel 4

The most dramatic of these rows came during the home stays when Nasser had a bizarre meltdown and refused to stay at their rented apartment.

It was pretty clear from here where the couple were heading and midway through filming, they decided to break it off.

Speaking in an interview, Nasser said that he thinks the experts deliberately mismatch the couples to create “good TV”.

He said: “I get that it makes for good TV… but some of us were there to find love. Everything I asked for in a partner and asked for wasn’t what we got – at all.”

Where is Gabrielle now?

Following her appearance on MaFS, Gabrielle was linked to her co-star Sean Donnelly, who was matched with Jo McPharlin.

However, both denied the rumours, and said it was ruining their chances of finding love.

By the looks of Gabby’s Instagram, she seems to be enjoying her single life and motherhood.

Where is Nasser now?

It’s not known whether Nasser has found that special someone yet. He recently appeared on Australia’s First Dates, where he seemed to hit it off with his date. So, who knows!

Advertisement

Married at First Sight Australia season five airs weeknights on E4 at 7.30pm. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.