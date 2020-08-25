Meet the cast of Strike: Lethal White

BBC One’s latest adaptation of JK Rowling’s Strike books (which she writes under the pen name Robert Galbraith) will see the titular detective and his assistant-turned-colleague, Robin Ellacott, return with another high-profile case.

Advertisement

Tom Burke and The Capture’s Holliday Grainger return as the show’s central will-they-won’t-they pairing, alongside a host of season guest-stars.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast and characters in the latest Strike series, Lethal White.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Tom Burke plays Cormoran Strike

BBC

Who is Cormoran Strike? A private detective and war veteran who previously lost his leg while serving in Afghanistan. His father is an ageing rock star, but Strike has a difficult relationship with him – and has fought hard to pay off his financial debts to him.

Strike’s business was previously failing, but a number of high-profile cases have made him famous, and he’s now sought-after.

Where have I seen Tom Burke before? The actor is probably best known for playing Athos in the TV series The Musketeers, and more recently in starred in the film The Souvenir.

He’s also starred in War and Peace, The Hour, Great Expectations, and the film Only God Forgives.

Holliday Grainger plays Robin Ellacott

BBC Pictures

Who is Robin Ellacott? Strike’s former temp and assistant, she now works as a detective for his agency. At the end of last season, she had just married her long-term boyfriend Matthew Cunliffe – but cracks are already showing after Matthew deleted Strike’s voicemails from her phone.

Where have I seen Holliday Grainger before? Grainger recently headline the BBC TV series The Capture (which is returning for a second season). She’s also starred in Animals, Patrick Melrose (as Lady Gravesend), Tell it to The Bees, Cinderella (as wicked step-sister Anastasia), The Borgias, and Tulip Fever.

Kerr Logan plays Matthew Cunliffe

BBC Pictures

Who is Matthew Cunliffe? Robin’s insufferable and self-centred new husband who is deeply jealous of Strike, and of Strike’s connection with Robin.

Where have I seen Kerr Logan before? Logan has previously starred in Dead Still (as Connoll), Netflix series Alias Grace, Game of Thrones (as Matthos Seaworth), 6Degrees and London Irish.

Natasha O’Keeffe plays Charlotte Campbell

BBC Pictures

Who is Charlotte Campbell? Strike’s rich university girlfriend and ex-fiancée of several years, Charlotte is still attached to him – and hates the idea of him finding happiness elsewhere, despite moving on herself.

Where have I seen Natasha O’Keefe before? O’Keefe is probably best known for playing Lizzie Stark on Peaky Blinders, and for her previous role as Abbey on Misfits. She’s also starred in Temple, Resistance, Jekyll & Hyde, and played the Abominable Bride in the BBC One Sherlock episode of the same name.

Joseph Quinn plays Billy Knight

BBC Pictures

Who is Billy Knight? A troubled and homeless young man who comes to Strike’s office begging for help about a terrible crime he witnessed as a young child.

Where have I seen Joseph Quinn before? Quinn recently played the spoilt Prince Paul in Catherine the Great (alongside Helen Mirren), and last year played Enjolras in the mini-series adaptation of Les Misérables.

He also played Leonard Bast in the mini-series Howards End, and Arthur Havisham in Dickensian.

Nick Blood plays Jimmy Knight

BBC Pictures

Who is Jimmy Knight? Billy’s elder brother, and a far-left political activist.

Where have I seen Nick Blood before? Blood is probably best known for his role as Lance Hunter in Marvel TV series Agents of SHIELD. He has also starred in the likes of Euphoria, Babylon, Him & Her, and The Bletchley Circle.

Robert Glenister plays Jasper Chiswell

BBC Pictures

Who is Jasper Chiswell? The conceited and entitled Minister for Culture, he contacts Strike when he gets wind of the private detective’s dealings with Billy – who grew up on the Chiswell estate.

Jasper Chiswell knows Strike of old from the investigation into the death of his son, Freddie, a soldier who died in combat.

Where have I seen Robert Glenister? Glenister is known for playing con-man Ash Morgan in the series Hustle, and for starring in a number of primetime shows like Spooks, Curfew, Cold Feet, and Law & Order: UK.

Sophie Winkleman plays Kinvara Chiswell

BBC Pictures

Who is Kinvara Chiswell? Jasper Chiswell’s insecure second wife.

Where have I seen Sophie Winkleman before? Big Suze in Peep Show, she recently played Lady Susan in Sanditon, and has starred in the likes of Two and a Half Men (as Zoey), The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (as Older Susan), Trust, and Endeavour.

Adam Long plays Rafe Chiswell

BBC Pictures

Who is Rafe Chiswell? Jasper’s charming and womanising younger son, who has a criminal record for running over a young mother.

Where have I seen Adam Long before? The actor is known for roles in Happy Valley, The Passing Bells, Home Fires, The Bay, and in Bancroft (as Joe Bancroft).

Natalie Gumede plays Lorelei

BBC Pictures

Who is Lorelei? Cormoran Strike’s new girlfriend, she runs a vintage store. The couple met shortly after Robin’s wedding to Matthew.

Where have I seen Natalie Gumede before? You’ve probably spotted Gumede in a number of series, including Jekyll & Hyde, Death in Paradise, Free Rein, Titans, and more recently in Rig 45 (as Emma).

Robert Pugh plays Geraint Winn

BBC Pictures

Who is Geraint Winn? The husband of a popular, blind Member of Parliament, the Minister for Sport Della Winn.

Where have I seen Robert Pugh? Pugh recently played Mr. John Osborne in the ITV adaptation of Vanity Fair, and has previously starred in a wide range of projects, including Silent Witness, Knightfall, Colette, Mr Selfridge, Doctor Foster, and the 2010 film adaptation of Robin Hood.

Advertisement

Strike: Lethal White starts on Sunday 30th August 2020 on BBC One. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.