Married at First Sight Australia viewers attack Dean after he criticises Tracey’s looks

Married at First Sight Australia featured the couples from season five gathering for a dinner party ahead of the second commitment ceremony: another chance for Dean Wells and Davina Rankin to deceive their new wife and husband, Tracey Jewell and Ryan Gallagher.

The pair have taken obvious flirtation to new levels on the hit E4 docu-soap, but Dean played a shocker when the 39-year-old said of wife Tracey that her “looks are not her best quality”. Whatever you do in reality TV, you do not bag the innocent party.

Did he really just say that about Tracey? I mean, it's okay to think it but, to actually say it… #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia pic.twitter.com/355S5zwYBq — Greg1975 (@GregDav94758992) August 25, 2020

Dean’s looks were immediately put under the spotlight, with descriptions ranging from “sentient meatball” to “horrible git” among the more printable examples.

Excuse you Dean?

And who lied to you about your looks too?? #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — RobYn BeckY (@Robinbecky09) August 25, 2020

Many viewers felt nauseous when Dean decided that it would be appropriate to massage the shoulders of his crush in front of Tracey and Ryan.

When you think Dean could get any worse he then starts massaging Davina at the dinner table…WTAF… #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Teena Massam (@teenamassam) August 25, 2020

Davina’s rather obvious game plan was ripped apart by most viewers. The “fake friend” is a staple of reality TV and Davina has clearly been reading the rule book.

The experts finally worked it out what davina is doing clinging on to Tracey to be a fake friend because she fancies her husband dean #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Marie Anthony ???????????????????????????? (@mlawelshgirl) August 25, 2020

“Dripping poison in her ear” is a description worthy of the Borgias, but Davina was so obvious in her strategy that instead she was labelled “a sleazy b*tch” by this fan on Twitter.

Pretending to be Tracey's friend, dripping poison into her ear about how Dean's not the right guy for her. Davina's the definition of a sleazy b*tch #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Greg1975 (@GregDav94758992) August 25, 2020

Earlier, Tracey earned the sympathy of almost everyone when she she showed just how naive she was, believing that everything was rosy back at the homestead with Dean after he almost rejected her during last week’s commitment ceremony.

That’s right Tracey, Dean has your back… …and he’s going to plunge a 9-inch blade right between the shoulder blades!#MarriedatfirstsightAustralia #MarriedAtFirstSight — Gary (@upthegary) August 25, 2020

Married at First Sight Australia fans were perplexed that Ryan and Tracey could not see what was unfolding in front of their eyes?

Lets say we don't have cameras. If you were Ryan or Tracy, surely you would pick up on the strange vibes #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — GOD ???? (@the1legend2009) August 25, 2020

One fan celebrated the fact that Married at First Sight Australia was trending on Twitter. The show is great but, really would it be quite so good if you couldn’t immediately get the thoughts of fellow fans?

Yay married at first sight Australia is trending. We all love the drama.

One of the best things about the show is reading the tweets ???????? #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia#MarriedatfirstsightAus — pami kaur (@princesspkh) August 25, 2020

We think the answer is a resounding “Yes!”

Must check twitter in the adverts to make sure we all feel the same way about Dean and davina????????‍♀️????????‍♀️ #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — ????LouBe???? (@LouLaBella1968) August 25, 2020

The action in the next episode moves onto the commitment ceremonies on Wednesday and the teaser promised it would be the night that Dean and Davina’s deceit was revealed to their partners. Quite simply the pay-off of all reality TV pay-offs, we hope.