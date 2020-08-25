Derry Girls season 3 is “quite substantially” delayed, says Channel 4

Many TV shows are now starting to get back up into production – but unfortunately for fans of Derry Girls, it’s still bad news.

Advertisement

Season three had been set to begin filming in June, but for obvious reasons (*we say, gesturing in the general direction of the global coronavirus pandemic*) it was postponed.

And speaking at Edinburgh TV Festival in August 2020, Channel 4’s Director of Programmes Ian Katz indicated that we might still be in for a long wait before it’s safe enough for the shoot to begin.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Laying out how the broadcaster’s slate has been affected by the pandemic, he told the (virtual) audience: “In comedy, I suppose our biggest frustration has been that Derry Girls has been quite substantially delayed because, [out] of pretty much everything we make, it’s the hardest thing to make with social distancing.

“It’s the most close-up, intimate production.”

Nicola Coughlan, who plays Clare, previously told Angela Scanlon on her Thanks A Million podcast: “It was mad because when this all started, I think your brain makes assumptions to make you feel better, like ‘it’ll just be a month, it’ll be fine’.”

“But filming has been put on hold for now which sucks, and we’re all really excited to go back and start again and see the scripts because we actually haven’t.”

While Derry Girls might have to wait a bit, several other shows are back in production – and Channel 4 was able to announce several others for the first time, as well as a Black Takeover event in 2021.

Viewers can look forward to The Circle and Taskmaster, which are back in production, while First Dates and Naked Attraction will soon be filming. And the Great British Bake Off has already finished its shoot for 2020 after unprecedented measures were put in place to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak.

Drama-wise, Adult Material is set for autumn 2020 and Russell T Davies’ Boys will air in early 2021. Other new dramas in the pipeline include Frank of Ireland (feat. Brian Gleeson and Domhnall Gleeson), The Birth of Daniel F Harris, and Lady Parts.

Katz also hinted at the return of Stath Lets Flats for season 3, saying: “I don’t want to jump the gun, but it would be pretty extraordinary if a show which just won three BAFTAs was not going to be back on Channel 4, even if it wasn’t the most fabulous comedy around.”

Advertisement

We’ll let you know when Derry Girls is back. While you’re waiting visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.