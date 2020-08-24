Married at First Sight Australia fans revolted by Dean and Davina’s deceit

It was “Yes” week on E4’s Married at First Sight Australia on Monday, where the woman in each couple was given the power of making any request of her new husband and he was obliged to deliver it (within reason!)

Advertisement

What could possibly go wrong with a concept like that?

The simmering tension between Dean Wells and Davina Rankin was about to boil over and viewers had all the feels for his wife Tracey Jewell, who genuinely believed her man was making an effort (he was, it just wasn’t with her).

The editors did her wrong! Tracey: “There is chemistry there and he’s really trying”

Dean:

????????‍♀️ #MarriedAtFirstSightAustralia pic.twitter.com/pRULF9gORx — Kate Rickard (@K8isLush) August 24, 2020

Married at First Sight Australia fans were unanimous in their disgust with the pair of cheaters.

Seeing Davina and Dean gets me really angry, I cant stomach them ???? #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — RobYn BeckY (@Robinbecky09) August 24, 2020

Dean’s constant sexual references were a massive turn-off for viewers, if not for Davina. His potential infidelities with Davina were raising the ire of many.

Dean every women turns you on a lot! You've been at day and night with Tracy who you apparently don't feel anything for #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Kate (@whatkatedidnext) August 24, 2020

“Just be honest and stop stringing your partners along!” was a sentiment shared by many.

I can't stand Davina and Dean sneaking around. So smarmy about cheating. Just be honest and stop stringing your partners along! #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Charlotte R (@strangecharm94) August 24, 2020

One fan had a stark warning for the pair if things didn’t work out between them. Their misbehaviour has been broadcast on national television, so “best of luck trying to find partners now that people know what they’re really like”.

I wish Dean and Davina the best of luck trying to find partners now that people know what they are really like !#MarriedatfirstsightAustralia #MAFSAustralia #MarriedAtFirstSightAus — Mace Windu (@Mayce_Windu) August 24, 2020

Elsewhere on the show, plumber Mathew Lockett ended things with Alycia Galbraith and scored a lot of credits from viewers for being upfront and honest. He just wasn’t feeling it and wasn’t prepared to fake it.

At least Matt has been upfront and decided it's best to leave.#MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Yoyo ♀ ???????????????? (@YoyoS29) August 24, 2020

The break-up was “awkward and painful” to watch as well as endure, but this fan thought he deserved credit for not playing the “experiment” rules.

As much as the Matt and Alycia situation was awkward and painful (to watch as well) at least Matt said no to playing the 'experiment' rules and left the show completely rather than hurting them both more. Admittedly not straight after the ceremony… #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Eilidh Nash (@EilidhNash) August 24, 2020

Some viewers were less charitable and wondered why the 32-year-old signed up to the show, with all his emotional baggage.

Oh Matt ????

He has some emotional issues and shouldn’t have signed up and anyone who was vetting him did a terrible job.

He needs to be in therapy. What a shame ☹️ #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Lozza ???????????????????????????????????????????????????? (@Lozza_1977) August 24, 2020

Flight attendant Ashley Irvin took Troy Delmege to a climbing wall, which seems quite metaphorical considering the lengths he’d gone to impress her. He reminded some of another high-flier.

Fans were generally in Ashley’s corner as she attempted to make a go with the most irritating personality on season five of the E4 show.

I am incredibly proud of Ashley for having resisted the urge to smother Troy in his sleep. So far. #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Hussyville (@Hussyville) August 24, 2020

Fans had high hopes for Sarah Roza and Telv Williams, until she discovered he still had a bunch of dating apps on his phone. Oops. He claimed he had genuinely forgotten to delete them and, while Sarah was upset with him, most fans believed his story.

Poor Telv, I believe him that he forgot to delete the dating apps ????. I genuinely think he's a good guy #MarriedAtFirstSightAustralia — CrysTalks (@CrysTalksVlogs) August 24, 2020

Can’t wait to find out what happened to the couples in season five of Married at First Sight Australia? Read our update on the latest developments in their romances.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.