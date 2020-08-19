Married at First Sight Australia viewers appalled by Davina’s dinner party trash talk

Married at First Sight Australia held its season-defining dinner party when all the various couples meet for the first time. It’s a chance to check out the other couples and, perhaps, time to ask for an annulment.

Davina Rankin immediately drew the ire of the audience watching on E4, initially for the way she immediately trashed her new husband Ryan Gallagher and dished details of her sex life.

I thought Blair would be the trashy one after her knicker-less wedding day comment, but Davina is turning out to be the trashy one the way she's blurting out her & Ryan's intimate moments!????#MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Yoyo ♀ ???????????????? (@YoyoS29) August 19, 2020

Davina was keeping all her options open at the dinner and when she appeared to want to make up with Ryan, not a single viewer was buying it.

#MarriedatfirstsightAustralia Davina has just confirmed that Ryan is maybe the best or second best from a bad bunch in here eyes. Davina is a snake — Thetruthteller???????????????? (@Thetruth111016) August 19, 2020

When Davina started coming on to Dean Wells, in front of both his new wife Tracey Jewel and Ryan, it was game over for viewers on social media. She was tried and found guilty of crimes against femininity. “Deffo not a girls girl is she,” as one fan put it.

Davina is deffo not a girls girl is she. Going after someone else’s man ???? #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Lisa (@Lisa_Taylor19) August 19, 2020

Had Davina found herself on the wrong show? This Married at First Australia viewer thought her behaviour belonged on Love Island.

Davina – it’s not Love Island!! You’re supposed to pursue love with your match, not use the dinner to source a new bloke!! #MarriedAtFirstSightAustralia — Jessica Williams (@jesswilliams79) August 19, 2020

Or even Wife Swap?

Does Davina realise this isn’t Wife Swap?! #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Emma (@emmakinlochxx) August 19, 2020

Some wondered why the producers were focusing so much on Davina and Ryan when there were other possible happy stories to be told. Sarah and Telv, for example. Perhaps because there is no drama in happy ever after.

Why can’t we see more of Sarah & Telv?? It’s all focused on the same few couples – & ‘The Davina Show’!! ????????‍♀️ #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Emma ???? (@missemmajv) August 19, 2020

Silver fox John was a hit from the first moment he arrived at dinner – he was already a television celebrity with the other newlyweds, courtesy of the way he was treated by Deborah in season four.

John greeted like a returning conquering hero. Hope that doesn't mean that Melissa is overlooked. #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Hussyville (@Hussyville) August 19, 2020

Meanwhile, Troy continued his PR campaign to be the second most unpopular contestant in season five.

OMG Troy is giving me the creeps so much, he needs to BACK AFF! ????#MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Danielle (@littlelionlass) August 19, 2020

When he declared he was the “dominant one” in his relationship with flight attendant Ashley, eyes were collectively rolled around the country, much like she has been doing every time he spoke.

Dominant one in the relationship! ???? No Troy, you're just the loud and very weird one in the relationship!#MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Yoyo ♀ ???????????????? (@YoyoS29) August 19, 2020

When Dean declared that Davina was his “ideal woman” in a “room full of hotties” at the end of Wednesday’s episode, viewers realised that Davina had worked her magic.

Dean & Davina deserve each other. Get together & jog off! Tracey & Ryan are a much better match anyway! #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Emma ???? (@missemmajv) August 19, 2020

Married at First Sight Australia moves to the commitment ceremonies episode on Thursday and fans were excited to see which couples would survive the dinner party carnage.

Oooh, tomorrow's episode looks like a good one! *rubs hands in excitement* I hope Ryan tells Davina to sod off, Jo tells Sean about how he's made zero effort with the relationship, and that Ashley sees sense and runs from Troy!#MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Yoyo ♀ ???????????????? (@YoyoS29) August 19, 2020

If you can’t wait to find out what happened to the couples, read our season five Where are they now? feature.

