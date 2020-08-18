Married at First Sight Australia viewers are “weirded out” by Troy’s antics

Married at First Sight Australia moved to the latest honeymoon stage and it was the antics of Troy Delmage which were consuming viewers, as he went on a romantic trip with Ashley Irvin on an island off Western Australia.

The man with the odd teeth-brushing technique and peculiar accent was aggravating many in the E4 audience, who found just about everything he did “irritating” and “annoying”.

In an effort to impress Ashley, he decided puffing up with a few last-minute push-ups would win her over. If only he knew how that was going to play on television.

Those couple of push-ups made all the difference, now I understand…????????‍♀️???? #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia https://t.co/S64FzbZOoH — Teena Massam (@teenamassam) August 18, 2020

“Troy freaks me out,” wrote this viewer and she was right on message with most of Tuesday’s Married at First Sight Australia audience.

According to this fan, Troy is a “malfunctioning robot” and “doesn’t know how to act human”.

Is Troy a malfunctioning robot? Like seriously dude doesn't know how to act human #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Jody Salt (@Miss_JodyMarie) August 18, 2020

When Troy attempted to be intimate by playing with his new wife’s hair, viewers grew concerned for flight attendant Ashley.

What's wrong with Troy? He is so strange. He's stroking her hair like a cat lol #marriedatfirstsightaustralia — GOD ???? (@the1legend2009) August 18, 2020

Many were tweeting a similar message to his new wife: Run, Ashley… Run!

Ashley needs to run from this man. He’s giving me serious serial killer vibes with this eye contact thing #MarriedAtFirstSightAustralia pic.twitter.com/s4dsdecLED — #LubeIsYourFriend (@MoreIvie) August 18, 2020

There was little confidence in this couple going all the way. In fact, this viewer was convinced they would not “make it past the first commitment ceremony”.

This pair aren’t going to make it past the first commitment ceremony #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Kate (@whatkatedidnext) August 18, 2020

Meanwhile, marketing manager Carly Bowyer was honeymooning with millionaire Justin Fischer in a luxury resort on the Pacific island of Vanuatu. It sounds like a dream come true, except the entrepreneur was always “on” and just couldn’t stop doing deals. Was his true love Carly or his ice cream machines?

Did Justin take company literature with him on his honeymoon? Are ice cream machines that revolutionary in Australia? #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Eilidh Nash (@EilidhNash) August 18, 2020

It seemed Justin was trying to do business with just about every cafe owner on the island. For some, that was triggering a certain desire.

Every time we hear about Justin’s businesses I just keep wishing I had an ice cream maker#MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Lyndsay MadocVaughan (@lyndsayva) August 18, 2020

Viewers had high hopes for Nasser and Gabrielle in Samoa, who seemed well matched and a pair of nice, straightforward people.

Gabrielle and Nassar are so lovely together. I hope these two work out in the long run ????! #MarriedAtFirstSightAustralia — ♡ (@hhxmmond) August 18, 2020

There was a major problem, however. How would Nasser deal with Gabrielle’s revelation that she suffered from alopecia and was bald? Well, he seemed to take it “beautifully”, according to his new wife.

Personally i dont think the alopecia is a problem at all but i can understand why she is so sensitive about it, must be hard, so glad nassar feels the same ???? #marriedatfirstsightaustralia — Herefortweets (@Herefortweets7) August 18, 2020

Could they really make their marriage work? Read what happened to them and the other Married at First Sight Australia couples after the cameras stopped rolling.

Watch on E4 on Wednesday, when all the couples from season five get together for the infamous dinner party. Who will get off with whom? Will any of the marriages survive the night?

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.