Charles Dance “disappointed” by Game of Thrones’ final season and would sign petition to remake it

It’s fair to say that the final season of fantasy behemoth Game of Thrones didn’t exactly win universal acclaim – and now one of the show’s former stars has voiced his disappointment about the way the series ended.

Charles Dance, who played Tywin Lannister on the show (based on George RR Martin’s books) until season four, said that he was not a fan of the divisive ending and even through his weight behind a petition to remake the final run.

Speaking to PopCulture.com, the actor said, “Well if there was a petition, I would sign it. I mean, I saw it. I continued to watch the whole series even after I’d been killed off in the lavatory.

“Because I just thought it’s a fantastic television show, you know? I was very lucky to be part of it. I loved it; there were storylines [where] I wanted to know what was going to happen to these people!

“I know that the finale satisfied a lot of people. It also disappointed a lot of people, and I’m afraid I am in the latter camp.”

He continued, “I think David and Dan raised the bar when it came to television screenplay writing,” he said. “They are phenomenal.

“And for the whole thing to end up as a committee, I just thought, ‘Hmm, no.’ I would say I was somewhat underwhelmed by.”

Dance is not the first star of the show to voice his discontent at the closing chapters, with Jaime Lannister star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau having previously joked that he was close to backing the petition.

Speaking to Variety, Coster-Waldau said, “I was aware of the petition for a new ending, which I thought was hilarious. I almost wanted to donate to that petition.”

Of course, the chances of an alternative ending actually being shot are pretty much zero. HBO’s head of programming Casey Bloys told Entertainment Weekly last July, “The petition shows a lot of enthusiasm and passion for the show, but it wasn’t something we seriously considered. I can’t imagine another network would.”

