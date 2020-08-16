Alex Beresford to replace Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain this week

Good Morning Britain presenter Alex Beresford will be filling in for Piers Morgan on the ITV breakfast show while he’s on holiday this week.

Taking to social media to share the news, Beresford posted a series of clips on his Instagram story in which he is sitting behind the GMB desk.

“Live from the television centre in London, this is Good Morning Britain with Alex Beresford,” a voiceover says, before the camera turns to the surprised-looking 39-year-old as the words “new presenter incoming” flash up onscreen.

Beresford usually presents the weather on Good Morning Britain as a stand-in for Laura Tobin, but from tomorrow-onwards, he’ll be sitting in Piers Morgan’s chair.

He began his television career in 2005 by joining The West Tonight as a weather presenter, before joining GMB’s predecessor Daybreak in 2012.

Beresford has since competed on the 2018 series of Dancing on Ice, appeared on The Chase: Celebrity Special and taken on the physically challenging game show Ninja Warrior UK.

The news follows an announcement by ITV last month that in August, Countryfile presenter Sean Fletcher will also be covering for Piers Morgan, who was holidaying in France.

His six-week break was cut short however when new regulations were announced, requiring all travellers arriving in the UK from France and the Netherlands to isolate for 14 days upon arrival.

The 55-year-old took to Instagram to announce that he had made it back to the UK before the isolation requirements came into place, posting a photo of him and his sons with the caption: “Quarantine dodgers.”

Piers Morgan isn’t the only Good Morning Britain presenter missing from the show. Earlier this month, regular host Ben Shephard announced he was taking a short break from the ITV programme to focus on the return of his popular game show Tipping Point.

Good Morning Britain is currently hosted by Susanna Reid, Kate Garraway, Charlotte Hawkins and Ranvir Singh while Piers Morgan is away.

Good Morning Britain airs every weekday from 6am on ITV – find out what else is on with our TV Guide.