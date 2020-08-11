Supermarket Sweep returns with six celebrity specials – here’s how you can hit the aisles

Rylan Clark-Neal is bringing the beloved Supermarket Sweep back to screens for a second series after the classic game show was rebooted last year.

And the good news is fans can once again apply to take part in the madcap dash around the shop in a bid to win cash prizes.

The show was originally hosted by Dale Winton and ran for an impressive eight years from 1993 until 1991 and was later revived in 2007.

Then, last September, Rylan took the helm for a revamped version which stayed true to the original Supermarket Sweep roots.

So when is it back on air? And how does it work?

Here’s everything you need to know about Supermarket Sweep, including how you could be on the show itself.

When is Supermarket Sweep back?

An exact release date hasn’t been confirmed yet for the show, but it’s looking like Rylan will be back on screen later this year.

The host has hinted this could be sooner than later, as he shared a post hinting that filming had finished for the series.

“And just like that we finished sweeping! Series 2 of @supersweeptv coming VERY SOON to @itv,” he captioned a photo of his cardboard cut out in the bin.

The reboot started last year, airing at 8pm on ITV2. Having proved a hit, the show has now been promoted to ITV, running for 25 episodes.

It will take a coveted daytime slot, which means there’ll be lots to watch on those coffee breaks while working from home.

What are the games on Supermarket Sweep?

Supermarket Sweep sees teams of two enter a set kitted out to look just like a real supermarket.

Each team starts with 60 seconds on their clock, and they have to answer food-related questions to build up more time, before going on a trolley dash, trying to grab as many products as possible.

In the end it’s all about the value of the goods in your trolley, as the highest goes through to the Super Sweep to win a prize.

How do you apply for Supermarket Sweep?

One of the most loved games of the 90s, Supermarket Sweep has always been one of the shows we all want to get involved with.

And luckily for viewers, casting for the 2020 series is now open, and you could get a chance to take part in the show and win some amazing prizes.

Producers say: “We are looking for fun, outgoing and dynamic pairs of couples, friends, school and work mates or family duos to take part in Supermarket Sweep.”

To apply, email gameshow-casting@ You must be 18+ to apply. Ts and Cs apply.

Who is the host?

Following its reboot last year, Rylan-Clark Neal will continue to present the show, originally hosted by Dale Winton.

Speaking of the new series, he said: “I had the time of my life making Supermarket Sweep. I have been so touched by the genuine warmth people had for the show. Taking Sweep to ITV is a dream come true and I can’t wait to welcome shoppers of all ages into our store.”

There is no word yet on whether Corrie star Jennie McAlpine will return as the voice of the supermarket tannoy, but we have all our fingers crossed!

Will there be a celebrity version?

Showbiz fans are in luck, as it has also been confirmed that the new run of episodes will feature six celebrity specials.

We can’t wait to see the famous faces they sign up. Stay tuned to this page for more information about the upcoming line-up.

Supermarket Sweep will return to our screens later this year, moving from ITV2 to ITV. To find out what else is on in the mean time, check out our TV Guide.