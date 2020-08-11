When is the Saved by the Bell reboot on TV? Who is in the cast?

Saved by the Bell is the latest popular series from yesteryear set to be given a reboot, with a revival of the hit American sitcom on the way almost 30 years after its early ’90s heyday.

The new show is being billed as a sequel to the original series (and the spin-off Saved by the Bell: The College Years which followed it) with many familiar characters set to return to our screen when the reboot begins.

Read on for everything you need to know about the series, including when it will be released and who will be in the cast.

When is the Saved by the Bell reboot released?

Unfortunately information is still scarce on this front – especially pertaining to the reboot’s UK release.

What we do know is that the show will make its US debut later this year on NBC Universal streaming service Peacock – although exactly what date it will premiere remains unclear.

As for a UK release, sadly there’s isn’t much to go on just yet – Peacock isn’t available on this side of the Atlantic and there has been no announcement of a deal with any UK broadcaster at this stage. We’ll keep you updated if we hear anything more.

Who is in the cast of the Saved by the Bell reboot?

If you’re a fan of the original then there’s some excellent news, with two of the most prominent stars from the show set to reprise their roles as part of the main cast in the follow-up.

Showgirls star Elizabeth Berkley returns as Jessie Spano, now the mother of Bayside’s current football team captain Jamie, while Mario Lopez is back as AC Slater, who has now taken up a teaching post at the school, unsurprisingly as a gym teacher.

Some other main characters from last time out are back in more minor roles as well, with Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen and Ed Alonso returning as Zack Morris, Kelly Kapowski and Max respectively – each billed as recurring cast members.

New cast members include John Michael Higgins as Bayside’s new head, Principal Toddman as well as Haskiri Velazquez, Mitchell Hoog, Josie Totah, Alycia Pascual-Pena, Belmont Cameli and Dexter Darden as the current crop of Bayside pupils.

What is the Saved by the Bell reboot about?

The new series is set at Bayside over 20 years after the events of the original series – with characters from the original run now parents and teachers at the school.

It follows events after a local scandal causes the shut-down of a nearby low-income high school (by now California Governor Zack Morris), which sees several students from less privileged backgrounds arrive as new pupils at Bayside, in the process mixing – and clashing – with the school’s more preppy students.

Saved by the Bell reboot trailer

Fans were given a flavour of what to expect in May 2020 when the first trailer for the series dropped – offering a look at the older Jessie and A.C. and the first glimpse of Bayside’s new generation of students. You can check it out below:

A second trailer followed a few months later, in August, showcasing the reboot’s tongue-in-cheek humour with knowing in-jokes (“Is it just me, or the seniors at this school really old looking?”) and nods to the original, including Jessie’s famous caffeine-fuelled “I’m so excited!” freak-out.

