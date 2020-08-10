When is Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman’s new drama The Undoing on TV?

If you’ve been missing a Big Little Lies-style drama from your viewing schedule, then you’re in luck.

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant are starring in The Undoing – a brand new psychological drama from David E. Kelley about a woman whose successful, high-profile life begins to fall apart when her husband disappears and leaves a horrific chain of tragedies in his wake.

Based on Jean Hanff Korelitz’s 2014 novel, The Undoing features a star-studded cast, including Donald Sutherland, Edgar Ramirez and Noma Dumezweni, and judging by the recent teaser trailer released by Sky and HBO, the miniseries is set to be a gripping watch.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Undoing, when it will land on our screens and who else stars in the drama.

When is The Undoing on TV?

After an initial delay caused by COVID-19, the mysterious drama is set to arrive on HBO and HBOMax (in the US) on Sunday 25th October.

The six-part limited series will begin airing in the UK on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV the following day – Monday 26th October.

What is The Undoing about?

Nicole Kidman plays Grace Fraser, who has a successful career as a therapist and lives in New York with her husband Jonathan (Hugh Grant) and their young son.

The family seem to have the perfect life. Jonathan is an oncologist and devoted father, while their son attends one of the top schools in the city. Then all of a sudden Grace’s life implodes as her husband disappears and questions are raised about his true identity.

Sky says: “Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child and herself.”

The drama is based on the novel You Should Have Known, by Jean Hanff Korelitz. Kidman reunites with Big Little Lies creator David E Kelley, who is on-board as writer and showrunner for The Undoing; he’s joined by Susanne Bier as the director.

Is there a trailer for The Undoing?

HBO released The Undoing’s first teaser trailer back in March, with Nicole Kidman’s character Grace talking about her “idea of the perfect life”, which then begins to crumble after a horrific event takes place – the nature of which we don’t yet know.

In August, HBO released another mysterious teaser. “It’s what rich, entitled people do when threatened,” Noma Dumezweni’s character is heard saying. “They conceal the ugly truths to protect themselves and they think they can get away with it.”

Who is in the cast of The Undoing?

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant play successful couple Grace and Jonathan Fraser, whose lives are turned upside down when a violent death sets off a horrific chain of revelations.

Édgar Ramirez (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story) portrays Detective Joe Mendoza, while A Quiet Place’s Noah Jupe plays Grace and Jonathan’s son Henry.

The Undoing also features a range of seasoned actors, including Donald Sutherland (Citizen X, The Hunger Games), Ismael Cruz Cordova (Mary Queen of Scots), Lila Rabe (American Horror Story), Noma Dumezweni (Mary Poppins Returns), Fala Chen and Sofie Gråbøl (The Killing).

The Undoing will premiere on HBO in the US on Sunday 25th October, and on Sky Atlantic in the UK on Monday 26th October – check out what else is on with our TV Guide