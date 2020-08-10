The Syndicate season 4 stars announced with Neil Morrissey leading cast

The BBC describes the series as a cat-and-mouse thriller, saying it’s “peppered with the comedy, pathos and high-drama audiences have come to expect from The Syndicate”.

Kay Mellor gave an update of the series, for which production had been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, revealing filming was finally ready to begin.

She said, “Lockdown has been a roller-coaster of emotions for all of us. I was devastated not to be able to begin shooting the new Syndicate. All the scripts were written and we were four days away from principal photography but now we’re ready for the stage and I couldn’t be more excited.

“We’ve got a loyal, star-studded cast and a talented crew, who have waited patiently in the wings. The BBC – Piers Wenger and Gaynor Holmes especially – have been utterly brilliant, supporting us all the way.

“This series is a brand-new story about a syndicate of low paid kennel workers who think they’ve won the lottery but have been robbed of their ticket. The chase to confront the culprit takes us to the wealthy French Riviera where the young syndicate find themselves well out of their depth.”

Holmes, executive producer for the BBC added, “We are so thrilled to have The Syndicate return to BBC One for a fourth series. Kay has written yet another brilliantly entertaining story and we can’t wait to see the fabulous cast bring it to life.”

