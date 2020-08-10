Married at First Sight Australia fans react to Tracey’s revelation: “She’ll tell him when she’s ready!”

Married at First Sight Australia season five premiered on E4 on Monday with Tracey’s non-disclosure to Dean about her daughter being the key narrative driver in the episode.

*Contains spoilers about Married at First Sight Australia season five*

Earlier in the episode it was Dean’s best friend Liam at whom Married at First Sight viewers were directing their vitriol. Liam had discovered about Tracey’s daughter and was hellbent on telling his mate before things progressed any further for the couple.

One viewer was perplexed by Liam and all Dean’s friends. She wrote: “Why are all Dean’s friends obsessed about Tracey’s daughter? She’ll tell him when she’s ready.”

@E4Tweets @MarriedAU #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia why are all Dean’s friends obsessed about Tracey’s daughter? She’ll tell him when she’s ready — Anita (@flyawayblog) August 10, 2020

Another tweeted: “Liam needs to mind his own business. It’s not his place to say anything about her child.”

Liam needs to mind his own business. It's not his place to say anything about her child. #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Iris Bunty Willis ???? (@BuntyBrewster) August 10, 2020

This Married at First Sight fan thought Los Angeles resident Liam had ulterior motives in driving a wedge between the couple.

Liam just admit you love Dean FFS I’m pretty sure they wouldn’t have paired them if he wouldn’t accept someone who had a child. Just mind your own business #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Michelle England (@MicEngland) August 10, 2020

It was a recurring theme with viewers of the hit E4 docusoap.

Can’t cope with this Liam guy though #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia He’s literally lerking and waiting to pounce to ruin everything for his “best mate” — riley. (@laurenrileyg) August 10, 2020

A viewer thought Liam was such a villain that he symbolised our COVID-wrecked year.

Eventually Tracey did come clean to Dean about her eight-year-old daughter. He was stunned and attempted to be understanding when Tracey spoke to him about Grace.

“It’s freaked me out a little bit,” he said later, and it felt like this was one match that wasn’t going to end in eternal wedded bliss. “I’d be the father figure to her daughter. There’s a lot to take in.”

Meanwhile, the other couple in Monday’s episode proved much more popular with viewers.

Machinery technician Telv, 35, and 40-year-old beauty specialist Sarah seemed perfectly suited to each other.

Omg #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia I think I’m actually in love with Sarah and Telv already ❤️❤️❤️ — riley. (@laurenrileyg) August 10, 2020

To be fair, Telv did look like the cat who got the cream.

Aw, Telv looks like all his birthdays and Christmases have come at once! #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Hussyville (@Hussyville) August 10, 2020

But as well matched as they were and at ease in each other’s company, Telv didn’t meet with approval from Sarah’s heavy-handed brothers. This viewer thought they might be the reason behind her history of failed relationships.

I wonder if Sarah’s previous relationship disasters have been because of her brothers?#MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Shield Maiden????⚔️ (@QueenOfLockdown) August 10, 2020

