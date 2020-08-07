When is Strike: Lethal White released?

The fourth instalment of the bestselling Cormoran Strike novels is getting the small screen treatment in upcoming series Strike: Lethal White.

Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger will reprise their roles as private investigator Cormoran Strike and his professional partner Robin Ellacott in the BBC One’s adaptation of JK Rowling latest Cormoran Strike novel.

Written by the author under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith, the number one bestseller Lethal White is the fourth instalment about the disabled army veteran and sleuth-extraordinaire.

Read on for everything you need to know about Strike: Lethal White.

When is Strike: Lethal White on TV?

The four new episodes will reportedly air on BBC One in 2020, although no exact date has been set yet.

Filming began back in September 2019, meaning that – fingers crossed – the shoot wrapped prior to pandemic and the widespread filming delays that lockdown has caused.

Lethal White follows three previous adaptations of the Strike novels shown on BBC One: The Cuckoo’s Calling, The Silkworm and Career of Evil.

What is Strike: Lethal White about?

Based on the fourth book in the Cormoran Strike series by J. K. Rowling (published under the alias Robert Galbraith), Lethal White sees Strike and Robin navigate everywhere from the backstreets of London and the heart of Parliament to a sinister manor house in the country.

Strike receives a visit from Billy, a troubled young man asking the private eye to investigate a heinous crime he believes he witnessed as a child. Billy struggles to remember more concrete details as he is clearly in a state of mental distress, Strike believes that he is sincere and promises to help — but the detective’s newfound fame has made covert operations difficult.

Meanwhile, Robin’s private life is unravelling as her relationship feels the strain of her commitment to her job. At the same time, Strike has his own issues…

Tom Edge, who previously adapted The Silkworm and Career of Evil, is back as screenwriter, with Sue Tully as director.

Who stars in Strike: Lethal White?

Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger both reprise their roles as the will-they-won’t-they investigative double act.

Burke (Athos in The Musketeers) plays Cormoran Strike, an ex–Royal Military Police investigator who lost part of his right leg in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile Grainger (Great Expectations) plays Strike’s professional partner, the clever and competent Robin Ellacott, who was first hired as his temporary secretary.

Natasha O’Keeffe (Peaky Blinders) and Kerr Logan (Alias Grace) will also return as Strike’s ex-girlfriend and Robin’s fiancé respectively.

Is there a trailer for Strike: Lethal White?

Nothing yet, but we’ll keep this page updated.

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.