Where will I’m A Celebrity UK be filmed?

The celebs will be setting up camp inside a ruined castle this year

Ant and Dec

ITV’s extreme reality competition I’m A Celebrity 2020 has been on television for almost 20 years, yet the excitement around each series remains remarkably strong.

This year, there is likely to be even more interest than usual, as the series is moving from Australia to the UK for the first time in its history.

The move is made necessary by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has made it near-impossible for ITV to keep the normal format, as travel restrictions and social distancing measures remain in place.

Fans can rest assured that the series will go ahead with the usual amount of terrifying (and often disgusting) challenges, with the added obstacle of the Great British weather to contend with.

Here’s your essential information on where I’m A Celeb UK is filmed.

Where is I’m A Celebrity 2020 filmed in the UK?

For the first time ever, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! will be filmed in the UK due to the ongoing complications and risks posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

ITV confirmed the news in August, giving the crew plenty of time to prepare another series of wild challenges for a fresh batch of unprepared contestants.

It appears that an exact location for I’m A Celeb 2020 has not been settled on just yet, but ITV Studios has said that the show will unfold in “a ruined castle in the countryside”.

In order to replicate the jungle feel as closely as possible in the UK, the castle will be in a remote location far from the home comforts that the celebs are used to.

In a major change to the format, this year’s brave participants will be competing to be crowned “King or Queen of the Castle”, rather than the Jungle.

Jacqueline Jossa
Jacqueline Jossa was crowned Queen of the Jungle last year

Richard Cowles, Director of Entertainment, at ITV Studios, said: “We pulled out all the stops to try and make the series happen in Australia.

“Unfortunately, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and despite us looking at many different contingencies, it became apparent that it just wasn’t possible for us to travel and make the show there.

“However, we are all really excited about a UK version of I’m A Celebrity. While it will certainly be different producing the show from the UK, the same tone and feel will remain.

“Our celebrities will probably have to swap shorts for thermals but they can still look forward to a basic diet of rice and beans and plenty of thrills and surprises along the way.”

Where is I’m A Celebrity usually filmed?

I'm A Celebrity camp location
Google Maps/ITV

Since the second series in 2003, I’m A Celeb has been based in Murwillumbah in New South Wales, filmed inside Springbrook National Park.

Previously, The Sun reported that ITV execs were considering moving the camp in 2020, from its current home on a UNESCO heritage site to an area of Kangaroo Island.

Due to this year’s last-minute format change, it’s yet to be confirmed whether such a move is still on the cards for future editions of the competition.

However, if ITV does decide to push on with the move in 2021, we may never see the old camp again – and we didn’t even get to say goodbye!

I’m A Celebrity will return to ITV later this year. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.

