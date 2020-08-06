Roman Kemp takes break from radio show following death of a friend

Roman Kemp and his morning co-hosts are taking some time off from Capital Radio, following news that a close friend of theirs has died.

Advertisement

Regular listeners of the presenter’s daily slot may be aware that his show was cut short on Tuesday morning, as Kemp and co-hosts Sonny Jay and Sian Welby were informed of the tragic loss following an interview with Little Mix.

According to The Sun, the trio have been “left completely shattered” by the news and will need some time to process and to mourn.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Capital FM has since confirmed that stand-in presenters Rob Howard and Lauren Layfield will be filling in for the rest of this week, but it is not yet known whether Kemp, Jay and Welby will be back on Monday.

On average, just under four million people tune into Capital’s nationwide radio show, which airs from 6am to 10am during the week.

The high profile gig has made Kemp a household name, leading to his spot on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, in which he finished in third place. He also appears alongside his father, Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp, on Channel 4’s Celebrity Gogglebox.

Kemp has not posted on social media since receiving the news, but Twitter has been flooded with messages of support for both him and his co-hosts.

The identity of Kemp’s late friend has not been revealed.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide.