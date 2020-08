A Discovery of Witches series 2 finally gets confirmed premiere date

It’s been a long time since fantasy drama A Discovery Of Witches was renewed for season two, but fans finally have a better idea of when the new episodes will arrive.

Based on the All Souls Trilogy by author Deborah Harkness, the series follows a young witch and a centuries-old vampire who form an unlikely alliance against dangerous mystical threats.

Teresa Palmer (Ride Like A Girl) and Matthew Goode (Downton Abbey) will be returning to the lead roles early next year, as series two is now confirmed to be airing in January 2021.

Check out a brand new image of the supernatural duo below, shared as Sky announced the news on its Twitter page, revealing the show will be available on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV in the UK.

CONFIRMED: #ADiscoveryOfWitches Series 2. January 2021. Matthew and Diana will be timewalking on to #SkyOne and @NOWTV in the UK, following soon after on @sundance_now & @Shudder in the US.

Be prepared… pic.twitter.com/f8XvvgDPxc — Sky TV (@skytv) August 6, 2020

The first series of A Discovery of Witches aired in September 2018, meaning this second outing will be arriving well over two years later.

It’s unclear why series two took so much longer to arrive than most ongoing dramas, but it’s possible that the coronavirus pandemic may have slowed down post-production.

However, there may not be quite as lengthy a break between season two and three, as a cryptic tweet from producer Jane Tranter implies that production is eyeing a start date very soon.

In response to a fan account claiming that Teresa Palmer will soon travel to Cardiff to start work on the concluding chapter, Tranter posted a single love heart emoji.

Sky had enough confidence in the fantasy series to recommission it for two seasons at once, which will complete the adaptation of the novels by Deborah Harkness.

Notably, the series originally debuted on Sky One, so the shift to Sky Atlantic is a significant change, moving it to the same home as high budget US fare from HBO.

