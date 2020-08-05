The Walking Dead season 11 to begin filming in October

The Walking Dead fans have had to wait a long time for the finale of season 10 – with the last episode currently scheduled to appear in October after a long delay caused by the pandemic – and now there is news about filming for the following season.

Advertisement

According to AMC, the zombie drama will begin production on its eleventh run in October, with the season set for a release at some point in 2021, although all this could still be subject to change depending on how the pandemic situation continues to develop.

During an earnings call, AMC CEO Josh Sapan said that the company would continue to monitor and adjust plans as needed, but that plans were in place for the shoot to begin in Georgia.

Get all the latest sci-fi/ fantasy news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for sci-fi/ fantasy and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

It means that 2021 should see no shortage of Walking Dead action – with six “extra” season 10 episodes expected early in the year. Before then, fans have a sixth season of Fear the Walking Dead and the first run of new spin-off The Walking Dead: World Beyond to look forward to in October.

The 11th season of the show looks set to be an interesting one – though little is known at this juncture, it looks likely to take place in the aftermath of Alexandria’s war with the Whisperers, which is set to reach an end in the season 10 finale. The final will be available on FOX UK and NOW TV for British fans, and the hotly anticipated episode seems certain to be one of the most action-packed in the series’ history. Showrunner Angela Kang previously delved into some of the finale’s storylines during an interview with Entertainment Weekly.“We’ll see some more of the new characters as they’re featured this season, and we will see more of the epic conflict we’ve been witnessing all season with the survivors and the Whisperers,” she said. “And we’ll see that Maggie is. We’ll know what’s happened with her and what that means for our group.”