Irish thriller The Deceived continues to confuse and intrigue viewers on Channel 5

Channel 5’s Irish psychological thriller The Deceived continued to intrigue, torment and in some cases confuse and irritate viewers as it continued on Tuesday.

Some people watching the four-part haunted house thriller were enraptured by the twists and turns.

SO so so good to see top top quality TV coming out. #TheDeceived Visceral writing, masterful acting and thunderously well cast, the characters grab you from the outset and never let go. ????⚡️???????????????? https://t.co/chvW6OSUFb — Alex Reece (@AlexReeceActor) August 4, 2020

Others were not such fans. In fact, some were completely critical about what Channel 5 billed as “a sinister narrative of lust, manipulation and betrayal”.

In the write up this sounded really good. In reality it’s gash #TheDeceived — London Calling (@LDNiscalling) August 4, 2020

The central character in The Deceived is English student Ophelia (Emily Reid), who falls in love with her married lecturer Michael Callaghan, played by Emmett J Scanlan (of Hollyoaks, Peaky Blinders, The Fall). When their affair results in the shocking death of Michael’s wife Roisin, Ophelia finds herself trapped in a world where she can no longer trust her own mind.

Roisin is played by Catherine Walker, while Normal People star Paul Mescal plays a fireman called Sean and Emily Reid (The Trouble with Maggie Cole, Belgravia) is Ophelia.

Some viewers of The Deceived felt let down by the story after it promised so much.

This is dragging. I feel if I read spoilers, found out the ending and stopped watching it wouldn’t bother me, #TheDeceived

2 episodes in, not sure I’d I can commit to anymore. The trailers made it look a great series, the episodess have not lived up — Helena (@HelenaPrice999) August 4, 2020

Others were confused, but still hooked and committed to watching to its conclusion.

I haven't got a clue what's going on but am I going to continue watching? Absolutely #TheDeceived — Melissa. (@melissaztweets) August 4, 2020

As one viewer posted, “I can’t quite figure it out yet but I’m so intrigued”.

Omg I am loving #TheDeceived i can’t quite figure it out yet but I’m so intrigued ????☺️ Brilliant acting from @mescal_paul and @EmmettScanlan ???????? — ????Samantha ???? (@Mumfie23) August 4, 2020

Ophelia’s gullibility was a trigger for some viewers.

Ophelia is the most stupid gullible girl ever. #TheDeceived @channel5_tv — angela thompson???????????????????? (@angelathompson5) August 4, 2020

But others were genuinely creeped out by the bath scene, although they managed to find the lighter side of Ophelia’s fight with a lightbulb.

Clothing is one thing but never use a dead woman's bath salts #TheDeceived — Grace (@constantwaif) August 4, 2020

Some viewers of The Deceived are convinced they have the plot worked out. Dead wife Roisin is alive and this whole thing is a cunning ploy to get a baby to make up for the one they lost.

So wife is not dead and has planned with husband to get a girl pregnant, who will die after having the baby. They then get the child they lost/or were after? #TheDeceived — izzy (@dizzyizzy42) August 4, 2020

Alternatively, another angle is that bad guy Michael is actually being played by all the female characters.

Roisín’s mother was raising the psychic’s child, the one she “lost” when he was 3 years old, Michael was the father of the psychic’s baby. Basically all the women in the show are gaslighting Michael. #TheDeceived — daria dd . (@dariaddx10) August 4, 2020

Whatever the truth of the theories, the fan club for Normal People star Paul Mescal were out in force and happier that he featured more in Tuesday’s episode than Monday’s premiere.

Paul Mescal has to be in every British TV drama moving forwards #TheDeceived — Sophy Moyes (@SophyMoyes) August 4, 2020

The Deceived continues on Channel 5 on Wednesday night at 9pm, then concludes at the same time on Thursday.

