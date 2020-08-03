Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Strictly’s AJ Pritchard set for I’m A Celebrity line-up appearance

Strictly’s AJ Pritchard set for I’m A Celebrity line-up appearance

ITV is also reportedly in talks with former EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite about heading down under

AJ Pritchard

Last week saw the news that I’m A Celebrity would return for its twentieth season this year despite the coronavirus pandemic – and, unsurprisingly, the rumour mill has gone into overdrive since.

Advertisement

One of the names heavily linked to the series is former Strictly Come Dancing professional AJ Pritchard – with sources claiming that he has held talks with show bosses about making the trip down under.

Pritchard confirmed earlier this year that he would be leaving the BBC One dancing show after four years, but it seems he is not leaving the reality TV life behind him completely, with a deal reportedly very close.

According to The Sun, a source said, “Strictly would like to think that no one leaves the show and goes on to bigger things, but AJ will be very popular in the jungle and it’ll be a good platform for him.

“His deal is all but done and ITV are delighted they’ve been able to prise him away from their rivals.”

And another star who could be heading to the jungle for this year’s series is former EastEnders actor Tamzin Outhwaite, who has reportedly also been courted for Strictly this year.

The same source claimed, “It’s early days with Tamzin but she’s someone producers have discussed going to Oz in the autumn — and she’s told pals she is 100 per cent not taking part in Strictly.

“There’s some way to go in negotiations but she’s more likely to be eating a kangaroo testicle than wearing sequins this year.”

It had been uncertain whether the show would be going ahead this year in recent weeks, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

However, the long-running reality series will air this autumn, and to mark the show’s 20th series, the broadcaster will also show a one-off documentary, I’m A Celebrity: A Jungle Story, looking back on I’m A Celeb’s best moments.

Advertisement

ITV boss Kevin Lygo previously said that the series “looks likely to return this year” but is planning for the show to air a month later than usual, in December.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is expected to return in December 2020. To see what’s on right now, remember to check out our TV Guide.

Tags

All about Strictly

AJ Pritchard
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
tiled images of different tv shows

Drama, On Demand, Doctor Who, Soaps, Film & more…

Find the newsletter for you

You might like

Ant and Dec

Ant and Dec reveal they’re “taking a break” ahead of I’m A Celebrity… return

Family Fortunes

When is the Family Fortunes reboot with Gino D’Acampo on?

I'm A Celebrity 2020 rumours

I’m a Celebrity 2020 cast line-up rumours and confirmed contestants

From ITV Studios I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!: SR19 on ITV Pictured: Ant & Dec. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

When will I’m A Celebrity air in 2020?