Green Hornet animated superhero TV series to be produced by Kevin Smith

The Clerks filmmaker is working with US content producer WildBrain on the project.

Jay and Silent Bob film-maker Kevin Smith is developing an animated TV series based on The Green Hornet, the classic superhero franchise which started in the 1930s as a radio show.

Smith is working on the project with children’s content producer WildBrain and its spokesperson Stephanie Betts said he had “set up an incredibly rich world with a cast of amazing characters, especially Kato, who is no longer just a sidekick, but is now a strong female partner to the Green Hornet”.

Variety reports the Green Hornet series will be set in the modern world and will follow the adventures of a reimagined Green Hornet and Kato, who are the grown son of the original Green Hornet and the daughter of the original Kato. They will continue to battle the villains of Century City and they will also travel in the suitably high-tech vehicle, Black Beauty.

Smith said: “It’s an honour to escort the legendary Green Hornet and Kato into their very own animated series for the first time in the rich history of these iconic pop culture characters.”

He said the show would tell the tale of two Hornets, past and future, and would draw on a “lifetime spent watch classic cartoons and amazing animation like Batman: The Animated Series, Heavy Metal and Super Friends”.

“I can’t believe WildBrain gave me this job and I can’t thank them enough for the opportunity to extend my childhood a little longer.”

Smith already has a history with the Green Hornet. In 2004 he was hired by Miramax to write a script for a Green Hornet movie, but it was never produced. Instead, Seth Rogan wrote and starred in the Green Hornet film in 2011, directed by Michel Gondry.

The Green Hornet was produced as a live-action TV show in 1966 and introduced martial arts legend Bruce Lee to the world as Kato.

Smith did, however, produce a series of comic books based on his story development.

We’re unsure which network or streaming service will broadcast the series in the UK.

