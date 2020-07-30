ITV announces BGT return, I’m A Celeb and new documentaries and game shows for Autumn

ITV has announced a packed autumn schedule, including the return of Britain’s Got Talent, a new series of I’m A Celebrity and a spate of new documentaries and game shows.

There are new shows across all genres, including a new reality series titled Don’t Rock The Boat, which is hosted by AJ Odudu and Freddie Flintoff and sees 12 celebrities row from Lands End to John O’Groats in two boats.

There’s also very good news for soap fans, with Coronation Street and Emmerdale set to resume their normal broadcast pattern of six episodes a week from mid-September.

Other entertainment highlights include the return of The Million Pound Cube – with £1 million up for grabs in the reboot of the Phillip Schofield fronted game show, while Family Fortunes returns with Gino D’Acampo as the new host.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Ross will host a new late night comedy series that aims to “recreate the vibe and atmosphere of a comedy club showcasing the very best and freshest new talent” while the broadcaster’s eponymous chat show will also return.

Both Britain’s Got Talent and The Voice will pick up where they left off before production was halted due to the pandemic, with a one off catch up show airing to refamiliarise audiences with the BGT auditions that were aired earlier this year.

The 20th series of I’m a Celebrity will also go ahead along with a new documentary called I’m A Celebrity: A Jungle Story, which promises to celebrate all the very best moments of the show’s 19 year history, while the delayed Soccer Aid match will take place behind closed doors.

Three specially commissioned documentaries and a comedy panel show will mark Black History Month in October, while a number of other new factual programmes have also been commissioned.

These include Sheridan Smith: Becoming Mum which sees the star tell of her mental health struggles and her fears before and after her pregnancy and a new film that follows Prince William as he embarks on a mission to champion global action on conservation and climate change.

John Bishop and David Jason also host new shows looking at whale rescues and the history of the RAF respectively, while on ITV2, Emily Atack will host a new show combining her stand-up routines and specially filmed sketches.

Returning ITV2 shows include Don’t Hate The Playaz, Hey Tracey, Celebrity Juice and Shopping With Keith Lemon while The Only Way Is Essex returns twice a week on ITVBe.

As far as Drama goes, Autumn will see the launch of The Singapore Grip, adapted from Booker Prize winner JG Farrell’s satirical novel and starring Luke Treadaway, David Morrissey and Charles Dance, Des, the new true crime drama starring David Tennant as the notorious murderer Dennis Nilsen, and two part factual drama Honour, which stars Keeley Hawes as real-life detective, DCI Caroline Goode.

Meanwhile daytime schedules will look recognisable with Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women joined by new series of Judge Rinder, Tipping Point and The Chase. Omid Djalili will host a new quiz show named Winning Combination.

The weekend schedules will see Alan Titchmarch host a brand new programme titled Love Your Weekend, Ranvir Singh and Alex Beresford present All Around Britain and Ainsley Harriott will host his latest cookery series The Food We Love – while we can also look forward to new episodes of Martin’s Saturday Morning and John and Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen.

Two new Crime & Punishment films will focus on the real Dennis Nilsen story and the “untold story” of Rose West and Myra Hindley respectively, while Exposure Current Affairs returns with In Cold Blood, examining the claims that thousands of British haemophiliacs were infected and died from HIV and Hepatitis C after being prescribed tainted blood products by the NHS.

Finally, The Martin Lewis Money Show returns this with a new series and hour-long live special that sees financial guru try to save viewers thousands of pounds in these challenging times.

Find out what else to watch with our TV Guide