Harlots was ahead of its time in terms of female empowerment, says star Lesley Manville

Three years may have passed since the period drama Harlots first premiered, but series star Lesley Manville believes that the show was “really ahead of the game” when it came to both on and off-screen female empowerment.

Advertisement

In the show Manville (Mum, The Crown) plays Lydia Quigley, a ruthless brothel madam living in 18th-century London, and whose rivalry with another brothel owner, played by Samantha Morton, drives much of the plot.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Manville was asked whether she thought the representation of the on-screen female characters would be any different if Harlots had been first commissioned this year.

“No, I actually think Harlots was really ahead of the game,” she said. “For all three series we had female producers, female directors exclusively, and because of the – it’s an eight episode series [so] for each series we would have three different directors. Always women directors, [a] predominantly female cast as you know.”

She continued, “And the stories definitely reflect[ed] a subject and a period where you could portray women in a far different position – pardon the pun – but I think it’s more about how empowered these women are, and how they are brilliantly taking their own lives into control.

“It was reflected absolutely in production, it was absolutely brilliant that we had this pretty much exclusively [female] top team level and heads of department.”

Harlots – originally broadcast by ITV Encore – has now found a broadcasting home on BBC Two, with series one and two (there are three in total) airing back to back.

The ensemble cast, including Manville and Morton, also features Jessica Brown Findlay, best-known for playing Lady Sybil in Downton Abbey. In Harlots, she plays a popular sex worker who becomes a London celebrity.

Harlots will air on BBC Two from Wednesday 5th August at 9pm, starting with a double-bill. Series one and two will air back-to-back.

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.