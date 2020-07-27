ITV’s Unsaid Stories casts Top Boy’s Nicholas Pinnock and Peaky Blinders’ Joe Cole

ITV has announced the cast and creative teams for Unsaid Stories, an upcoming series of short films inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement.

Advertisement

The series will consist of four self-contained dramas, each one clocking in at 15 minutes long and produced using the latest television production guidelines.

The Capture‘s Adelayo Adedayo will appear opposite Gangs of London star Joe Cole in I Don’t Want to Talk About This, in which a middle class black woman bumps into her ex-boyfriend, a working class white man.

They candidly discuss their shared history and the challenges it faced, including the impact that racism had on their love and friendship.

I Don’t Want to Talk About This is written by Anna Ssemuyaba and directed by Koby Adom, whose previous work includes three episodes of BBC One drama Noughts + Crosses.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Generational will star Nicholas Pinnock (Top Boy) as Oliver, a father who discovers that his 16-year-old daughter Justina, played by Yasmin Monet Prince (Hanna), is sneaking out to attend a Black Lives Matter protest.

He is concerned for her safety and attempts to persuade her not to go, which provokes a tough conversation where incidents from Oliver’s past come to light.

The short film is written by Jerome Bucchan-Nelson (Bulletproof) and directed by Alrick Riley (NCIS).

Nicôle Lecky writes and co-stars in Lavender, about a mixed race woman who has an uncomfortable conversation with her white mother, played by Amanda Abbington (Sherlock), shortly after giving birth to her first child.

Finally, playwright Lynette Linton has written Look At Me, a story about a successful young couple who have plans to go on a date, but are stopped by police on the way to the restaurant.

Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You) and Pippa Bennett-Warner (Gangs of London) star in the short film, which is directed by Francis Annan (Escape From Pretoria).

Executive producers Nadine Marsh-Edwards and Amanda Jenks said: “For these amazing actors to commit to the series, to work with such great creative talent behind the camera and bring these urgent stories to life in such a short space of time is an incredibly humbling experience. We are thrilled to be working with such talented teams and with ITV to bring these films to screen.”

Unsaid Stories will begin filming in London this week, but there is no confirmed air date for when they will debut on ITV.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.