When is Vikings season 6’s release date? Cast and latest news

Historical drama series Vikings is preparing to drop its final episodes, bringing the story of the fierce Norse warriors to an epic conclusion.

Created by Michael Hirst (The Tudors), the popular show was the first ever scripted series to be produced by the History Channel, making its debut back in 2013.

Despite its home on a broadcaster known for documentaries, Vikings has not always been known for its historical accuracy, but viewers have nonetheless been enraptured with the saga, inspired by Viking Ragnar Lothbrok.

The first half of season six has already packed some huge surprises and all eyes are now looking ahead to the final episodes, which Hirst hopes will reward fans for sticking around all these years.

He told Deadline: “I think the conclusion of the saga is deeply satisfying, a proper and meaningful ending. I hope all of our fans will feel the same way. I tried to do justice to all of my characters and I hope I succeeded.”

Here’s everything you need to know about part two of Vikings season six.

When is Vikings season 6’s release date?

Season six will consist of 20 episodes in total, split into two parts. The first 10 began airing on 5th December 2019 on Amazon Prime Video, while the remaining 10 will debut some time in late 2020.

The two halves of the previous season were separated by almost exactly one year, so it’s possible we’ll have to wait until the very end of the year for the final batch.

How can I watch Vikings?

Like those that have come before it, the sixth season of Vikings will initially be exclusive to Amazon Prime Video, with the first two episodes being released on 5th December and the rest rolling out weekly.

The second half of the season will follow a similar format. Presumably, each half of the season will also be broadcast on History roughly one year after it’s released on Amazon (as has been the case in the past).

Vikings season 6 cast: Who will star?

Expect to see the return of familiar faces Katheryn Winnick (Lagertha), Gustaf Skarsgård (Floki), Alexander Ludwig (Bjorn Lothbrok), Andrei Claude (Ganbaatar), Georgia Hirst (Torvi), Alex Høgh Andersen (Ivar) and Jordan Patrick Smith (Abbe), as well as newcomers Kristy Dawn Dinsmore (Amma), Danila Kozlovsky (Oleg of Novgorod) and Ferdia Walsh-Peelo (Alfred the Great).

What will happen in Vikings season 6?

Following the events of season five, Bjorn is now King of Kattegat and may very well use his position to exact revenge on his mother, Lagertha, for her lies.

Meanwhile, Ivar is travelling the world, looking for his place, only to meet Oleg of Novgorod (a violent Russian prince). With all of these dangerous people having their own agendas, there will certainly be bloodshed.

The finale to part one left fans with a lot of burning questions, but arguably the biggest one has now been answered by a sneak peek clip from the second half (see below).

Is there a Vikings season 6 trailer?

Yes, a full trailer for the two-part premiere was released in July, showcasing the new characters and their different motives for plundering and conquering.

During the Vikings panel at Comic-Con@Home, a scene was shared from the second half of season six that reveals whether or not Bjorn survived his encounter with Ivar.

Watch on, but beware spoilers if you’d rather not know anything until the full episode is released:

Is season 6 the last season of Vikings?

Yes, season six of Vikings is the final chapter in the epic saga, which will reveal the ultimate fate of the show’s characters, as teased by creator Michael Hirst (via Deadline).

“The characters who we all have grown to love with all have their fates decided, whether they live or die is in the hands of the gods, but of course, I had a hand in it too,” he said.

Fortunately for fans, a spin-off series, Vikings: Valhalla, is now in the works – set 100 years after the original show, it will be available to stream on Netflix, though a release date is yet to be confirmed.

Vikings season 6, part 2 will premiere later in 2020 on Amazon Prime Video.