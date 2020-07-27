Anthony Walker drama has a huge, harrowing impact on BBC One viewers

Anthony, the BBC One drama about the racist murder of 18-year-old black student Anthony Walker in Liverpool in 2005, has generated an outpouring of emotion on social media.

Anthony Walker was killed in an unprovoked attack with an ice axe by Michael Barton and Paul Taylor when he was walking his girlfriend Louise Thompson and a friend to a bus stop in Huyton. The killers fled the scene to Amsterdam, but returned and admitted to the crime four days later.

Anthony writer Jimmy McGovern (Hillsborough, The Street), renowned for his emotional dramas often set in Merseyside, created a series of fantasy sequences which imagined the life aspiring-lawyer Anthony (portrayed by Toheeb Jimoh) could have led if it hadn’t been cut short so viciously. It was an audacious way of dramatising the harrowing story, but for most viewers it was a success.

Nobody on earth does this better than Jimmy McGovern. The detail, the raw power, the natural, human dialogue… this is extraordinary, harrowing, heartbreaking drama. #Anthony #AnthonyWalker — Jonathan Kennaugh (@jonkennaugh) July 27, 2020

Many viewers were moved to draw the parallel between 2005 and recent events. One man applauded “the BBC for not pulling punches with this narrative”.

I applaud the BBC for not pulling punches with this narrative. Completely heartbreaking but a story that absolutely needs to be told.#Anthony pic.twitter.com/CkjKN41SWR — Jools Evelyn (@joolsevelyn) July 27, 2020

Even though most watching Anthony knew exactly what was to befall the teenager, nothing prepared them for the impact of watching his murder. One man commented that “gut wrenching is an understatement”.

We all knew it was coming. We all know the outcome. But nothing had prepared me for how I feel having just seen that. Gut wrenching is an understatement.#Anthony#anthonywalker — Andrew Jazzie (@AndrewJazzie) July 27, 2020

Another wrote: “Amazing performances and character portrayal of a life that could have and should have been. In telling the story we learn, there’s no place for hate …”

Compelling, powerful, spine tingling and heartbreaking drama #Anthony. Amazing performances and character portrayal of a life that could have and should have been. In telling the story we learn, there's no place for hate … @LAProductionsUK https://t.co/azs7Ibt8dr — Running Detective ???? (@salutidipaolo) July 27, 2020

Anthony’s mother Gee came in for special tributes from viewers. One wrote: “I hope Gee Walker is OK if she’s watching this version of what could have been”.

Oof. Touching on sentimental while nailing loss, love and life. I hope Gee Walker is OK if she’s watching this version of what could have been. #Anthony — Dr 'Dr' Sara Ryan (@sarasiobhan) July 27, 2020

Gee has spoken about the drama and why she became involved: “If it can turn around one or two lives it would do so much, and it will honour #Anthony.”

– Gee Walker ❤️ https://t.co/O5EulJ4KvO pic.twitter.com/Mf8rth6dUo — The Guide Liverpool (@TheGuideLpool) July 27, 2020

The drama wasn’t completely without its lighter moments. McGovern imagined one fantasy scenario where Anthony proposed to Louise on an episode of BBC One game show Pointless. Some thought it was a “beautiful touch”.

That Pointless proposal was EVERYTHING. What a beautiful touch that only Jimmy McGovern could dream up. #Anthony — Ellen (@sweetlacrimosa) July 27, 2020

This person summed up the mood on social media. Anthony is a drama that did a horrible story “proud”.

If you're not crying for Anthony's beautiful, lost life you are made of stone. #Anthony @LAProductionsUK and Jimmy McGovern you did Anthony and his family proud ❤️ — just1more (@Cathsfx) July 27, 2020

