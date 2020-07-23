When is Succession season 3 out? Cast, trailer and latest news

Before there was Stranger Things, Game of Thrones was the drama on TV. And before that Breaking Bad. But which is the next critically-acclaimed show is about to earn a worldwide fandom? Our bet: Jesse Armstrong’s Succession, a series about the dysfunctional but extremely powerful family at the head of a huge media empire.

The show follows Roys ­– seemingly partly inspired by the Murdoch family – as billionaire Logan’s (Brian Cox) children vie to be named his successor, with the drama ramping up with every single episode.

The end of the second season saw a truly jaw-dropping moment, with (SPOILERS INCOMING) Kendall exposing his father’s crimes during a televised press conference after he had been expecting to use the speech to take the blame himself for the company’s problems. The fallout? Expect that to be covered during the third season.

However, fans might be waiting longer than expected for new episodes due the coronavirus crisis. In March 2020, HBO announced production had halted due to the pandemic.

Fortunately, as revealed by Radio Times in July 2020, showrunner Armstrong hopes “to start filming in the not-too-distant future”.

Here’s everything we know about Succession season three so far.

When is Succession season 3’s release date?

There is no word on an official launch date for the season as yet.

The coronavirus pandemic caused production to shut down in March 2020. In July 2020, writer Jesse Armstrong told Radio Times filming may restart in the “not-too-distant future.”

“We’ve carried on writing during the lockdown,” he said. “But it’s still up in the air. As for coronavirus, there are things to think about, in terms of how we deal or don’t deal with it. But I’m not going to get into it in public.”

Who is in Succession’s cast?

Succession would be nothing without its ensemble of players, both major and minor. We fully expect lead stars Brian Cox (Logan), Jeremy Strong (Kendall), Sarah Snook (Shiv), Kieran Culkin (Roman), Alan Ruck (Connor), Matthew MacFadyen (Tom) and Nicholas Braun (Greg) to return, along with supporting actors J Smith Cameron (Gerri) and Justine Lupe (Willa).

What will happen in Succession season 3?

Of course, we aren’t aware of any precise details yet but we can begin to predict what kind of events might feature. For example, it’s more than likely that we’ll see some a confrontation between Logan and Roy early on after the events of the season two finale, and indeed Brian Cox recently told Deadline that there were “a lot of fireworks to come” between the pair.

As for Roman – the character played by Kieran Culkin – there’s been some rumours that he could be the main focus of season three, after season one primarily centred on Kendall and season two largely revolved around Shiv, with Culkin recently telling Vulture, “Maybe next year is Roman’s turn.”

It’s also likely that we’ll see further exploration of Tom and Shiv’s relationship which, it’s fair to say, was experiencing some difficulties during the second season, while we could even see the COVID-19 pandemic written into the series, something Cox recently alluded to in an interview with The Scotsman.

Meanwhile, we could see a more international flavour to the drama, with one of the series’ writers, Lucy Prebble, hinting the show is planning to increase its scope during its third season. She told Deadline, “There are … a lot of talks about going more international than we’ve gone before, which is to do with the relationship between the media industry and international countries.”

She added: “The way international countries input, control, and fund the media in ways that aren’t talked about as clearly as they should be… There are big conversations about how countries and media intersect at the moment.”

Is there a trailer for Succession season 3?

Not yet, but we’ll keep you posted.

Not yet, but we'll keep you posted.

