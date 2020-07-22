Cast revealed for Diane Morgan’s new BBC comedy Mandy

Diane Morgan is preparing to launch her new BBC comedy series Mandy – and she’s got some big names on board, from Maxine Peake to Michael Spicer.

Philomena Cunk actress Diane Morgan (who can also be see in Motherland, After Life and more) is the writer, director and star of the new six-part TV comedy about Mandy, “a woman with dreams. Big dreams.”

As the BBC puts it, “Most of all she dreams of breeding Doberman Pinchers. But there are hurdles to overcome before that dream can become a reality. In the series we’ll see her go on a health kick, rent out her small back bedroom on Airbnb and attempt a series of short-lived jobs in the modern gig economy.”

The series is based on Diane Morgan’s original Comedy Short from 2019, and in February it was announced that the concept would be expanded out to a full series.

This is Morgan’s first foray behind the camera after a career playing comic characters on screen.

Michelle Greenidge, who starred in After Life alongside Morgan, is set to play Lola – Mandy’s friend and confidante in the local nail bar.

And the BBC has now announced a line-up of guest-stars including Tom Basden (Matt in Netflix’s After Life), David Bradley (Argus Filch in Harry Potter), Natalie Cassidy (Sonia from EastEnders), Maxine Peake (of Shameless, Silk, The Bisexual), and stand-up comedian Sean Lock.

Joining Greenidge and Morgan in the regular cast are Michael Spicer (of Twitter’s “The Room Next Door” fame), Alistair Green, Mark Silcox, Jackie Clune, Emily Dean, Masashi Fujimoto, Akemnji Ndifornyen, broadcaster Iain Lee, and Tony Way.

Mandy will start on BBC Two in August 2020. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.