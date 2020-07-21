The Secrets She Keeps delivers a powerful climax according to viewers

*CONTAINS SPOILERS* BBC One’s babynapping drama The Secrets She Keeps ended in suitably thrilling style on Tuesday night and the audience reaction was largely satisfied, ranging from total superfans to those who weren’t quite so taken with the mix of psychodrama and domestic drama.

Generally anyone who stuck with the six-part Australian story of an unbalanced, baby-fixated shop assistant was positive about the conclusion.

How good has #TheSecretsSheKeeps been? @Carmichelle was sublime as the unhinged Agatha and everything from the @kylieminogue-cover opening music to the pace of the storytelling has been perfect. Hope we get to see some more Aussie thrillers on the BBC. — Anthony Dearie (@AnthonyDearie) July 21, 2020

Wow wow wow, what a series #TheSecretsSheKeeps has been! I have been hooked from the first episode! ???????? @BBCOne — jodi. (@jodielliman) July 21, 2020

Some viewers of The Secrets She Keeps viewers on Twitter even managed to find some sympathy for the babynapper Agatha, played by Downton Abbey star Laura Carmichel, who appeared to be about to turn a gun on herself in the climactic finale, but was later pictured in a prison cell. At least this element was true to the real-life story on which The Secrets She Keeps was based, as we reported earlier.

I feel for Aggie, you can't go through trauma like that at a young age, with sod all help/support and come out unscathed. Mental health is very fragile. #TheSecretsSheKeeps — Carina (@EbonyWan) July 21, 2020

Interestingly, the moral ambiguity of the baby’s mother, Meghan (Jessica de Gouw), really seemed to upset some viewers. In fact, she could be considered even less sympathetic than Agatha after she faked a DNA to obscure the fact that baby Ben was not her husband’s and her refusal to reveal she was having an affair while at the same time punishing Jack for his indiscretions.

Whoa. I thought Agatha shot her self #TheSecretsSheKeeps but Meghan was just as dodgy – enjoyed that series — Mr.G – Longy – Graham (@MrG48) July 21, 2020

My god I hate Meghan #TheSecretsSheKeeps — Debbie Blackman (@DebbieBlackma14) July 21, 2020

Some focused their attention on the peculiar way Agatha’s fiancé Hayden went from complete denial and disinterest to true love and a willingness to join her in her criminal ways.

Hayden is a bonkers as she is. #TheSecretsSheKeeps — angela thompson???????????????????? (@angelathompson5) July 21, 2020

But one thing everyone seemed to agree on was the comical ineptitude of Australian police; at least, as they were portrayed in The Secrets She Keeps.

These cops are the most stupid #TheSecretsSheKeeps — Claire Greenham (@Claire_Greenham) July 21, 2020

Arriving discreetly with the sirens on! Don’t really rate the Aussie police on this occasion #TheSecretsSheKeeps — Peeky 1️⃣9️⃣ #LFC (@Peekylad) July 21, 2020

The full series of The Secrets She Keeps is available on BBC iPlayer.