When is Prodigal Son on Sky and NOW TV in the UK?

How do you deal with the fact that your loving father is a sadistic serial killer? That’s the problem that’s been facing Malcolm Bright since he was a little boy – and though he’s turned his talents to becoming a criminal psychologist, he’s still struggling.

Advertisement

Michael Sheen and Tom Payne star as father and son in this US drama, now set to air on Sky.

Here’s everything you need to know about the thrilling drama.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is Prodigal Son on TV in the UK?

CONFIRMED: Prodigal Son begins on Tuesday 28th July 2020 at 9pm on Sky One. The drama will also be available on NOW TV.

In the US, the show has already aired on Fox – with a 20-episode run beginning in September 2019 and lasting through to April.

What is Prodigal Son about?

Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne) is a serial killer profiler, lately of the FBI and now working with the NYPD. And he knows quite a lot about how killers think and how their minds work, because his own father, a talented thoracic surgeon called Dr Martin Whitly (Michael Sheen), was a notorious serial killer himself – until his crimes were discovered and he ended up behind bars.

For ten years, Malcolm hasn’t visited his dad. Since his father’s true identity was revealed when he was just a child, he has suffered from extreme nightmares, tremors, night terrors, insomnia and psychological trauma.

But now a new spate of murders forces Malcolm to realise that his father might have useful information for him. For his part, Dr Whitly (aka “The Surgeon”) is still desperate to bond with his prodigal son, believing that they are “the same”. Can the two navigate their strange father-and-son relationship?

Across 20 episodes, Malcolm works alongside his longtime mentor Gil Arroyo (Lou Diamond Phillips) at the NYPD as well as detectives Dani (Aurora Perrineua) and JT (Frank Harts) and medical examiner Dr Edrisa Tanaka (Keiko Agena).

He also must deal with his manipulative, rich, alcoholic mother Jessica (Bellamy Young) and his nice, normal, ambitious TV reporter sister Ainsley Whitly (Halston Sage).

Is there a trailer for Prodigal Son?

Yes! Take a look at this:

Who is in the cast of Prodigal Son?

Leading the cast are Michael Sheen and Tom Payne.

English actor Payne, who started out as Brett in Waterloo Road, is best known for playing Paul “Jesus” Rovia in The Walking Dead.

Sheen’s most recent roles include Good Omens, Quiz, the lockdown drama Staged, Dolittle, and The Good Fight. He’s also starred in Masters of Sex, Frost/Nixon, The Queen and The Special Relationship (as Tony Blair), and Midnight in Paris.

Joining them in the cast are Keiko Agena (of Gilmore Girls), Lou Diamond Phillips, Halston Sage, Aurora Perrineua, Frank Harts, Bellamy Young, Charlayne Woodard, Esau Pritchett, Dermot Mulroney, Kasjan Wilson, and Molly Griggs.

Will there be a second season?

Yes! In May 2020, Prodigal Son was renewed for a second season – having just finished its US broadcast in April.

Fox Entertainment exec Michael Thorn said the network was “thrilled to have Prodigal Son return for our 2020-21 slate.”

Advertisement

Prodigal Son starts 28th July on Sky and NOW TV. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.